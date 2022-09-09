ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

How to watch KU game against West Virginia

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wiZqd_0hp30GBu00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia.

Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. The subscription service can be used on Watch ESPN, which is available through the ESPN website, in the App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android.

How to watch K-State’s football game against Missouri

The Watch ESPN app is also available on most smart TVs and Apple TVs.

Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold will look to lead the Jayhawks to their first 2-0 start since 2011. They have not beaten West Virginia since 2013.

1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list

Last week, West Virginia lost in heartbreaking fashion with a 7-point loss to No. 7 Pittsburgh in the “Backyard Brawl” game to kick off the 2022 season.

For tickets or more information, you can visit the KU Athletics website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
KSN News

Report: KU and K-State head coaches linked to Nebraska job

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNW) — After a painful 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers announced the firing of then-head coach Scott Frost. Since his firing, several outlets close to the situation have reported that the current head coaches for the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks and Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcats, Lance […]
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Duke-Kansas kickoff time for 9/24 matchup announced

Duke's Week Four matchup at the University of Kansas will kickoff at 12PM Eastern Time, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced today. The two Power Five programs are undefeated after two games, with the Blue Devils dispatching Temple in Week One 30-0 and then holding off Northwestern 31-23 on the road in Week Two. Kansas took down Tennessee Tech 56-10 in the season opener before beating West Virginia 55-42 on the road in overtime this past weekend.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Lake, WV
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KSN News

Kansas man officially holds the record for largest Chiefs memorabilia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man’s love for the Kansas City Chiefs is going worldwide, literally. Curt Herrman now holds the record for the largest Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia collection in the Guinness World Records (GWR). He now has 1,110 Chiefs-related pieces in his basement. His story was first featured in October 2020. He […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Leads Big 12 In Football

The first two weeks of the 2022 college football regular season are officially in the books. But we have another loaded slate of games on tap for next weekend, and the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have already released the opening lines for most of the Week 3 matchups. When he...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - US News and World Report released their 38th annual best colleges rankings. The rankings are divided into two categories: National and Regional. Washburn and Emporia State universities are included in the regional ranking list with Kansas and Kansas State universities included in the national list. Washburn...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
KSN News

Singer’s 7 scoreless innings lead Royals over Tigers 4-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer threw seven scoreless innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Detroit was shut out for the 20th time this season, the most in the majors and five more than the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Television#University Of Kansas#Big 12 Conference#American Football#College Football#Tennessee Tech#Android#K State#Apple#Kansas Blue Green Algae#The Backyard Brawl#Ku Athletics#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSNT News

2023 Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates announced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2023 Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates were announced at a Tuesday brunch at the Topeka Country Club. “Junior Achievement of Kansas has been inducting Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates for 21 years. We have a selection committee that looks at 100’s of individuals that have been brought to our […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Head-on crash closes US-24 in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a head-on crash in Perry late Monday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. along US-24 at Lecompton Rd. Officials say the two vehicles collided head-on. A total of eight occupants were all transported to area hospitals, one of those was said to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.
PERRY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

9 sent to hospital following northeast Kansas crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine people were sent to local hospitals following a head-on collision in Jefferson County Monday just after 5:30 p.m. A 19-year-old Atchison man was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on U.S. Highway 24, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash logs indicate the man attempted to make a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy