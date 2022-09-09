How to watch KU game against West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia.

Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. The subscription service can be used on Watch ESPN, which is available through the ESPN website, in the App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android.

The Watch ESPN app is also available on most smart TVs and Apple TVs.

Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold will look to lead the Jayhawks to their first 2-0 start since 2011. They have not beaten West Virginia since 2013.

Last week, West Virginia lost in heartbreaking fashion with a 7-point loss to No. 7 Pittsburgh in the “Backyard Brawl” game to kick off the 2022 season.

For tickets or more information, you can visit the KU Athletics website by clicking here.

