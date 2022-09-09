ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

WATCH: A look back at Colorado's most notable TV commercials and personalities

By Emily Bejarano
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

If you grew up in Denver in the early 2000s, you might remember the face of Shagman, Audra and Officer Odell on your screen.

Shagman, played by local actor Ron Vigil, was known for his TV advertisements for the used-car dealership Rocky's Auto, alongside his two companions Audra A. Borden and Odell Stroud who also acted in the commercials. After 40 years of business Rockies Auto complex has closed, Vigil announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Rocky's Auto commercials were known by Denver locals for their unusual nature and silly jokes, and were often intentionally produced with a sense of nineties nostalgia.

“It was an honor and distinct privilege to work for an independent corporation with creative standards truly outside the norm, and I'd like to think I was a big part of it,” said Vigil in a Facebook post.

As Rocky's Auto closes for business, over 190 longtime Denver locals are gathering on Reddit to reminisce over not only Shaqman, but their favorite notable TV commercials and local personalities. Here is a list of some of the most widely remembered local advertising:

Dealing Doug's Deals

Who could forget Dealing Doug’s Deals? It’s hard to forget Doug Moreland from his commercials which aired in Colorado on television in the mid-2000's featuring Doug in his own superhero costume, ready to bring you the lowest deals in town...or he’ll GIVE you the car.

Shane Co.

Many Denver locals agreed that Tom Shane of Shane Co. lives rent-free in their minds. The Shane Co. ads were best known not for a specific jingle but for Tom Shane’s distinctive commercial voice, seemingly perfect for radio advertising.

KBPI-FM

KBPI Rocks the Rockies commercials were known for their “Remarkable Mouth,” played by Kelly Harmon, a blonde woman who lip-synced along with popular rock songs followed by their iconic popular tagline “KBPI Rocks the Rockies.“ KBPI is still airing on channel 107.9FM.

Jake Jabs American Furniture Warehouse

These commercials were best-known for Jabs sitting on the different couch sets cuddling and playing with wild animals such as chimpanzees and tigers with cheerful music in the background playing.

Tree Farm

Although there isn’t an official video of the jingle, Denver residents agreed that this was by far one of the most iconic and unforgettable jingles from Colorado’s Tree Farm. This version was found for Denver locals to “rock-out" to.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

WATCH: Colorado ski resort tests its snow guns

Ski season is just around the corner, and that means snowmaking begins. Loveland Ski Area is only 17 days away from firing up the snow guns and making snow for the 2022-23 ski and riding season, the resort said in a release. The Loveland Trail Maintenance crew was busy testing...
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Denver home buyers getting breathing room

The median single-family housing price in the seven-county Denver area dropped for a fourth straight month, now at $620,000, according to the August Market Trends Housing report from the Colorado Association of Realtors (CAR). That median sales price is still 10% higher than a year ago, but well off from spring of 2020 when appreciation on that type of home was running closer to 20%. The report shows condo and...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Advertising#Television#Rockies Auto#Vigil#The Rocky S Auto#Shane Co
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
99.9 KEKB

These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado

Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Toll rises for fallen Colorado law officers

It was just a month ago Colorado bid farewell to yet another fallen hero in law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Andrew Peery, a SWAT officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was responding to a reported shooting in the Security/Widefield area just south of Colorado Springs on Aug. 7 — and wound up giving his life.
ARVADA, CO
Westword

Ad Infinitum: A Farewell to Rocky's Autos

Rocky's Autos gave a whole new meaning to the term "ad infinitum," because those commercials never seemed to stop, not for two decades in Denver. Until now. Today, visitors to the Rocky's website are greeted with a single page that reads "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you."
DENVER, CO
K99

Elk Surround Vehicles On Estes Park Highway, Charge At Truck

Rut season is upon us once again in Elk Country and they're in no mood for shenanigans from us humans. Every year from early to mid September through October and even into early November during elk rut season (their mating season) the females get frisky and the males get cranky and aggressive and this is no time to test their patience.
ESTES PARK, CO
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart Bans This Item In Its Colorado Stores

The climate is changing. This past summer saw several states having record-high temperatures. What else? Many environmentalists have spoken about the damaging effects of consumerism. These talks have led companies and countries to ban using one specific item. In some states, Walmart is also changing its policies. It will restrict the use of this product in some stores. The ban could cause unprepared shoppers to spend more as they encounter fees.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy