Read full article on original website
Related
WGRZ TV
First sign of fall colors appear across upstate New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coming in a week earlier than last year, leaf peepers have spotted the first few pops of fall color across upstate New York. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Sept. 14 through Sept. 20, the best chance to see patchy fall colors is across the Adirondacks, Catskills, Hudson Valley, and portions of the Southern Tier stretching up through Buffalo and into Rochester.
WGRZ TV
Yes, an Illinois law eliminates cash bail, but some people will still be detained before trial
Many VERIFY readers asked if the SAFE-T Act in Illinois does away with cash bail for detainees in the state. Here’s what the law says.
Comments / 0