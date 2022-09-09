ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keuka Park, NY

chronicle-express.com

FLCC, SUNY Geneseo establish cooperative admissions

FINGER LAKES – SUNY Geneseo and Finger Lakes Community College ceremonially signed an agreement on Aug. 29 to establish a cooperative admission program, allowing FLCC students to seamlessly transfer to Geneseo without an additional application. The agreement, which goes into effect during the fall 2022 semester, applies to psychology, education, accounting, biology, history, and sustainability studies majors.
GENESEO, NY
chronicle-express.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

First it was a whisper. Then it became the dull background sound of waves crashing on the shore in the distance, or a truck on a distant highway. Most recently, it is a roar. The Changing Church. At St. Mark’s, we have a new priest. And with that comes change. Will the services be the same? Will the lay leadership maintain their roles? What if Columba wants to change something significant – maybe music, or types or timing of fellowship?
PENN YAN, NY
chronicle-express.com

Two great events coming up on the Keuka Outlet Trail

PENN YAN – As demolition crews continue their important work of removing the old, derelict manufacturing and milling facilities that have hugged Cascade Falls for nearly two centuries, Friends of the Outlet, Inc. (FOTO) is busy finalizing plans for the second annual Celebrate Cascade on Sept. 18 and also introducing a new Octoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk on Oct. 23. Both events are free, family-friendly, and will give trail users the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music, an assortment of refreshments and other activities.
YATES COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Third-prize winning Powerball ticket sold in Penn Yan

PENN YAN -- The New York Lottery has announced that two third prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for the Sept. 10, 2022 Powerball drawing were purchased in New York. The winning tickets have four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning tickets were purchased at the Penn Yan Express Stop...
PENN YAN, NY
City
Keuka Park, NY
chronicle-express.com

Justice Partnership summits point toward increased community engagement

Alex Andrasik, co-facilitator, Finger Lakes Justice Partnership. WHAT: Acceptance, Belonging, and Community (A.B.C.) March. WHERE: Meet at the courthouse lawn and join in a circuit around downtown Penn Yan. Our conversations were varied and wide-ranging, but a few common threads emerged. One was the importance of good governance and transparency...
PENN YAN, NY
chronicle-express.com

What would a world without The Chronicle-Express be like?

In an April 29, 2020 editorial, I wrote that I would not take a bet that The Chronicle-Express would be around in print form for its 200th year. It almost wasn’t. Just days before an announced closure, the weekly newspaper was sold by Gannett to CherryRoad Media. We all...
YATES COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Middlesex Hose Co. roast beef dinners return Sept. 24

MIDDLESEX — Show your support for the important work volunteer fire companies do in keeping rural America safe by joining the firefighters and auxiliary of Middlesex Hose Co. for the return of their monthly roast beef dinners. After being on hold for almost three years, the famed Middlesex Hose Co. Roast Beef Dinners are returning this fall with their first dinner scheduled for Sept. 24.
MIDDLESEX, NY

