First it was a whisper. Then it became the dull background sound of waves crashing on the shore in the distance, or a truck on a distant highway. Most recently, it is a roar. The Changing Church. At St. Mark’s, we have a new priest. And with that comes change. Will the services be the same? Will the lay leadership maintain their roles? What if Columba wants to change something significant – maybe music, or types or timing of fellowship?

PENN YAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO