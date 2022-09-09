ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Phillies#San Diego Padres#Mlb Playoff Picture#The Seattle Mariners#Cleveland Guardians#The Toronto Blue Jays
FanSided

New England Patriots get huge break for week two matchup

The New England Patriots face the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh, for week two. They’ve been given a huge break for this game. Injuries are never a good thing in the NFL, but they should benefit the Patriots on Sunday. Steelers’ star pass rusher and reigning defensive player of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Golf.com

Top college player leaves team to make pro debut at LIV Golf

A top college player is heading to LIV Golf. David Puig, a senior at Arizona State, announced on Instagram on Monday that he’s turning pro but will stay at ASU to finish his degree. Puig thanked his coaches and teammates in a lengthy social media post. “So many more...
GOLF
FanBuzz

The WNBA is Setting Itself Up for a Viewership Disaster

The WNBA has had a banger season. Viewership is up, way way up, so much so that the regular season had the highest viewership numbers for the league since 2008. According to the Atlantic, "The overall viewership, combined between CBS and Disney networks, averaged 379,000 viewers -- the highest in the league's 14-year history with its television partners." The final regular season matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, who later went on to give the fans a championship caliber semi finals series, drew a whopping 1.1 million viewers. So with viewership skyrocketing and playoff match-ups delivering explosive, edge of your seat basketball, why is the WNBA scheduling championship deciding games up against Goliath NFL?
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy