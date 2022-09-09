Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols Makes Classy Gesture to Fans Who Caught 697th Homer
Pujols belted a dramatic go-ahead home run in the ninth inning on Sunday and made a special gesture to the Pirates fans who caught it.
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
Mike Trout extends homer streak as he moves to verge of MLB record in Angels' loss
Angels slugger Mike Trout extended his home-run streak to seven games and moves within one homer of tying the MLB record in the 5-4 loss to Guardians.
Las Vegas Raiders Fan Lays Out Multiple People, Including A Woman, In Wild Fan Brawl At SoFi Stadium
Yesterday, the Las Vegas Raiders’ comeback attempt against the Los Angeles Chargers fell short, as they ultimately lost the game 24-19. There’s one thing for certain about Raiders fans, and it’s that they have one of the most passionate and blood thirsty fanbases in all of NFL football, regardless if the team is in Oakland or Las Vegas.
Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon
The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
Kapler, Littell have tense exchange in Giants' win over Braves
Zack Littell didn't have a good outing in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Oracle Park, and his night got worse when manager Gabe Kapler removed him from the game. After Alex Cobb pitched seven scoreless innings, Littell came in and proceeded to allow...
Here Is the Full Field for This Week's LIV Golf Tournament in Chicago
The second half of LIV Golf's inaugural season begins just outside Chicago on the same weekend as the PGA Tour's 2022-23 season opener.
WATCH: Rangers Slugger Ties MLB Record
The left-handed hitter tied a Rangers teammate for the most home runs by a left-handed shortstop in MLB history.
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Cody Bellinger Misunderstood Justin Turner’s Chippendales Costume
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held Sunday for the team’s flight from San Diego to Phoenix, and it produced a wide variety of costumes that had social media buzzing. Among them were Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson and Justin Turner dressing as Chippendales dancers. During...
Diamondbacks used security to ensure Dodgers did not pull stunt again
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, and their opponents were not about to let them get carried away with their celebration. Toward the end of the Dodgers’ 4-0 win over the D-Backs, security personnel could be...
Ron Kulpa Ejects Both Managers in a Ridiculous Sequence
Ron Kulpa is one of the worst umpires MLB has to offer. He proved it again Monday night.
New England Patriots get huge break for week two matchup
The New England Patriots face the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh, for week two. They’ve been given a huge break for this game. Injuries are never a good thing in the NFL, but they should benefit the Patriots on Sunday. Steelers’ star pass rusher and reigning defensive player of the...
Golf.com
Top college player leaves team to make pro debut at LIV Golf
A top college player is heading to LIV Golf. David Puig, a senior at Arizona State, announced on Instagram on Monday that he’s turning pro but will stay at ASU to finish his degree. Puig thanked his coaches and teammates in a lengthy social media post. “So many more...
The WNBA is Setting Itself Up for a Viewership Disaster
The WNBA has had a banger season. Viewership is up, way way up, so much so that the regular season had the highest viewership numbers for the league since 2008. According to the Atlantic, "The overall viewership, combined between CBS and Disney networks, averaged 379,000 viewers -- the highest in the league's 14-year history with its television partners." The final regular season matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, who later went on to give the fans a championship caliber semi finals series, drew a whopping 1.1 million viewers. So with viewership skyrocketing and playoff match-ups delivering explosive, edge of your seat basketball, why is the WNBA scheduling championship deciding games up against Goliath NFL?
