Accident on I-79 S in Marion County cleaned up
All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near mile marker 135 in Marion County Wednesday morning after an accident, the Marion County 911 center confirmed to 12 News.
WDTV
I-79 South reopens following crash
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials confirmed with 5 News that all lanes of I-79 south have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Officials said there were no injuries in the accident. ORIGINAL STORY. All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near...
WDTV
Ramp in Marion County to be closed beginning Tuesday
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday afternoon as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project. The southbound on-ramp at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Preston County road has emergency closure over downed tree
A Preston County road is under an emergency closure Tuesday afternoon after a tree was downed across the road and into the power lines.
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County. The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP. Officials say the...
WDTV
Harrison County road to be closed for 3 weeks
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County road will be closed for three weeks beginning on Tuesday. Old Davisson Run Road will be closed at mile marker 2.52, near the intersection with Sun Valley Road, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The...
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
WDTV
Preston County road closed due to a tree falling across road, into power lines
FELLOWSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Preston County has had an emergency road closure due to a tree falling across the roadway into nearby power lines. WV 26 in Fellowsville will be shut down for up to four hours as crews work to clear the road and to replace a broken power pole, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WDTV
Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
WDTV
Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a house fire on South 24th Street in Clarksburg Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, the upstairs of the home was completely engulfed in flames. A 5 News reporter on the...
Active shooter training continues in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office held their second active shooter training at Tygarts Valley Middle-High School on Sept. 13.
Upshur County Schools reminds public of upcoming active shooter response training
Upshur County Schools has announced the dates for their active shooter response training. The scheduled staff training will be held at each school in Upshur County.
Michigan man charged for shooting at cat in Preston County
A Michigan man has been charged after he allegedly shot at a cat in Preston County.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WDTV
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
Man charged with murder among 25 indicted in Taylor County
Just over two dozen people were indicted by a Grand Jury in Taylor County in September, including a man who was charged with murder last month after another man was found dead from three gunshots in a Grafton home.
2 people injured in Belmont County crash
According to officials, two people have been injured in a Belmont County crash. The crash occurred near Mall Road in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Offices are unaware at this time if any roads are closed due to the crash at this time. The names and ages of those involved are not available currently, as the crash is […]
The Recorddelta
Grand Jury hand down 44 indictments for Sept. term
BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sent out a press release that stated an Upshur County Grand Jury returned 44 indictments for the September term. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The indictments were listed as follows:. Anthony Shane Rowan, 48, of Buckhannon, for Fleeing...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: River Birch Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits River Birch Café in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
After nearly 50 years of service, Clarksburg Sanitary Board member passes on the torch
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After almost 50 years of service, Joseph “Jobey” Spatafore retired from the Clarksburg Sanitary Board at age 94. Spatafore was asked to join the board by a council member at the time. While he had no idea what that would entail, he said he was grateful he told them yes.
