Marion County, WV

WDTV

I-79 South reopens following crash

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials confirmed with 5 News that all lanes of I-79 south have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Officials said there were no injuries in the accident. ORIGINAL STORY. All lanes on Interstate 79 southbound are closed near...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Ramp in Marion County to be closed beginning Tuesday

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday afternoon as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project. The southbound on-ramp at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety check in Randolph County

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety check next week in Randolph County. The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Harrison Ave. (WV Route 92) near Crystal Springs, according to the WVSP. Officials say the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Harrison County road to be closed for 3 weeks

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County road will be closed for three weeks beginning on Tuesday. Old Davisson Run Road will be closed at mile marker 2.52, near the intersection with Sun Valley Road, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Texas Roadhouse set to relocate to Westover from Star City

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Texas Roadhouse in Monongalia County will soon be relocating. Texas Roadhouse will open its new location in Westover on Friday, Sept. 23, officials from the company said. The location, at 50 Tipple St., adds seating to accommodate 340 guests, 175 parking spots and will employ an...
WESTOVER, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to house fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews responded to a house fire on South 24th Street in Clarksburg Monday night. Firefighters responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m., officials said. When crews arrived on the scene, the upstairs of the home was completely engulfed in flames. A 5 News reporter on the...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

2 people injured in Belmont County crash

According to officials, two people have been injured in a Belmont County crash. The crash occurred near Mall Road in St.Clairsville, Ohio. Offices are unaware at this time if any roads are closed due to the crash at this time. The names and ages of those involved are not available currently, as the crash is […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
The Recorddelta

Grand Jury hand down 44 indictments for Sept. term

BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sent out a press release that stated an Upshur County Grand Jury returned 44 indictments for the September term. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The indictments were listed as follows:. Anthony Shane Rowan, 48, of Buckhannon, for Fleeing...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: River Birch Café

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits River Birch Café in Morgantown. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
MORGANTOWN, WV

