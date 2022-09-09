The Washington City Council held its regular meeting Monday evening. Candace Crawford, a victim of the July flooding, asked the Council during the public comment period about the slow response for local families affected by the high water. Mayor Rhoads explained that the timetable for the response was set by the state and was determined by the Governor’s disaster proclamation. The mayor said the city would continue to work with victims of the flooding as best as it could. In regular business, the Council passed ordinances setting the 2023 pay scale for city employees and officially annexing the area of the new solar field being built by IMPA. Council members then heard the introduction of three new ordinances. One ordinance established a budget mechanism for $2.8 million received from the State and Federal American Rescue Plan of 2021. Another ordinance established an additional appropriation for funds related to the matching grant from the state’s Community Crossings grant. And the third appropriated a little over $18,000 the city received from drug bust asset seizures. State law regulates the way the police department can spend the funds.

