WAMW Sports
On the volleyball court, the Loogootee Lady Lions had a great night on the court with a win over Vincennes Rivet 3-1, while JV also won in 2. The ND Cougars go 3-0 in conference with a 3 game win at Shakamak. 25-15 25-18. 25-15. Brooke Pranger led the way with 13 kills. In the JV contest North Daviess wins in 2. Another conference game at home with WRV on Thursday.
Larry Nathaniel Kellams
Larry Nathaniel Kellams, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Eastgate Manor in Washington, Indiana. Larry was born on January 25, 1950 in Vincennes, Indiana and is the son of Jerome “Bill” and Mary (Clark) Kellams. He married Sandy Kellams on August 30, 1980. Larry...
Carole Ann Smith
Carole Ann Smith, 79, of Washington, IN passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Eastgate Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Washington, IN. She was born on September 28, 1942, in Indiana to Lee and Ella (Smith) McCauley. Carole graduated from Washington High School in 1960. She was a...
Rita Jean Ellis
Rita Jean Ellis, 88, of Elnora, Indiana, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon. She was born on June 18, 1934 in Terre Haute, Indiana to Norman and Jessy Oval (Burdsall) Mize. Rita was raised from the age of 7 by her grandmother, LuVerna ‘Vernie’ Burdsall.
Take 5 For Our Community, Dylan Query Shoots Movie in Pike Co.
Dylan Query, Local Movie Director from Pike County, talks about his New Movie “Cold Cross” out now in limited release.
Attempted Kidnapper Believed to be From Dubois
On Friday, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Louisiana for an attempted kidnapping. According to a press release, a woman told police a man followed her through an alley in his vehicle. The woman also told officials that the suspect got out of his car and chased her on foot.
Evansville Man Indicted Over Overdose Death of 3 Year Old
An Evansville man who was arrested in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a young child has been indicted on several charges in federal court. Arcinial Watt was one of six people arrested in October of 2021 after the fentanyl overdose death of 3-year-old Kamari Opperman. Watt had originally been charged with murder, but after several venue changes, court records show the murder charge against Watt was dismissed. On Monday morning, Watt had a hearing in federal court in relation to the case.
City Council Meeting Notes
The Washington City Council held its regular meeting Monday evening. Candace Crawford, a victim of the July flooding, asked the Council during the public comment period about the slow response for local families affected by the high water. Mayor Rhoads explained that the timetable for the response was set by the state and was determined by the Governor’s disaster proclamation. The mayor said the city would continue to work with victims of the flooding as best as it could. In regular business, the Council passed ordinances setting the 2023 pay scale for city employees and officially annexing the area of the new solar field being built by IMPA. Council members then heard the introduction of three new ordinances. One ordinance established a budget mechanism for $2.8 million received from the State and Federal American Rescue Plan of 2021. Another ordinance established an additional appropriation for funds related to the matching grant from the state’s Community Crossings grant. And the third appropriated a little over $18,000 the city received from drug bust asset seizures. State law regulates the way the police department can spend the funds.
Washington Traffic Stop Results in 40 Grams of Meth
Washington City Police made a drug arrest on Saturday following a traffic stop. 2nd shift officers conducted a traffic stop on West VanTrees near NW 15th for a traffic infraction. The driver was identified as 41-year-old Roger Brooks. During the traffic stop, Brooks attempted to flee on foot and physically resisted the officers.
Jasper Drug Bust
Yesterday, members of the Jasper Police Department conducted a drug investigation at 3828 N Portersville Road Lot #96, due to complaints of drug activity. Upon investigation, a search of the residence was conducted with the consent of the homeowner. At the completion of the search, Officers located several containers of...
