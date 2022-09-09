Lauren and Dr. Jordan Roth of Orange happily announce the birth of their daughter, Kaia Jade Roth, on June 22, 2022. She is the granddaughter of Sharon and Dr. Allen Roth of Pepper Pike, and Amie and Robert Feldman of Long Island, N.Y. Paternal great-grandparents are Roseann and Dr. Lawrence Meckler (both deceased), and Harriet and Sol Roth (both deceased). Maternal great-grandparents are Jerome (deceased) and Joan Feldman, and Marilyn and Dr. Robert Pillar, all of Long Island. Kaia’s canine brother, Henry, is so excited by her arrival to the family. She is named after her great-grandfather, Jerome Feldman.

ORANGE, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO