cleveland19.com

Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Jennifer Ilgauskas, beloved wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 50. While her husband’s career was on the basketball court, Jennifer Ilgauskas dedicated herself to Northeast Ohio medical care. She was the owner of Rebound Physical Therapy,...
Cleveland Jewish News

Thousands attend Lyndhurst Home Day

The city of Lyndhurst held its 97th Home Day event from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 at Lyndhurst Park, with thousands of people attending for an array of entertainment and food. “It was amazing,” Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick Ward told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Friday and Saturday, the weather was dry and sunny and all of our food vendors practically sold out, they just did wonderful business. The community organizations were very well received and the entertainment was awesome.”
Cleveland Jewish News

Zucker, Norton

Norton Henry Zucker, 91, of Reminderville, passed away Sept. 8, 2022, in Twinsburg. A lifelong resident of Cleveland, Norton was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Cleveland, to Charles and Gladys Zucker (both now deceased). Graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, Norton attended Dyke College (which became the now-defunct Chancellor University) and Fenn College. Norton was a member of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve.
Cleveland Jewish News

Micah Port

Micah Port became a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Park Synagogue. Micah is the son of Cynthia and Robert Port of Beachwood, and the brother of Amelia and Phoebe. He is the grandson of Arlene Port, Marsha Regenstein and Richard Krips, Jeanne and Jordan Tobin, and of blessed memory, Ivan Port. Micah attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys soccer, swimming, cello and tennis.
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

TTTI to show newly acquired Warhol portraits Sept. 17

The Temple Museum of Jewish Art, Religion, and Culture at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood will open an exhibition to showcase its newly acquired print portraits by pop artist Andy Warhol, depicting 10 Jewish icons of the 20th century. The portraits will be revealed at an opening at 7 p.m....
Cleveland Jewish News

Payne-Yehudah, Dorothy

Dorothy Payne-Yehudah, of Willoughby died Sept. 6 in Willoughby. Born in Tyler, Ala. on July 7, 1943, Dorothy attended Tyler High School, Medgar Evers, Cuyahoga Community College and Dyke College. Dorothy became a youth counselor with the city of New York, Youth Services Agency and founded and developed a youth program for runaway kids and was an avid civil rights activist.
Cleveland Jewish News

Benjamin Shapiro

Benjamin Shapiro will become a bar mitzvah Sept. 17 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. Benjamin is the son of Jessi and Marc Shapiro and the brother of Ethan. He is the grandson of Yona and Edwin Fuhrer, and Susan and Bob Shapiro. He is the nephew of Sharon and David Galin and Debbi and Jason Hines. Benjamin attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys baking and cooking and sports, especially baseball. For his mitzvah project, Benjamin is supporting Adoption Network Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News

Goldstein, Jewell

Jewell (Klein) Goldstein, 91, of Lyndhurst, passed away Sept. 7 in Cleveland. Jewell was born May 10, 1931, the daughter of Leo and Sadie (Kirschner) Klein. She spent most of her life in the Cleveland area, graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1949 and later took some business classes. Jewell was employed by the City of Shaker Heights as the clerk of court for criminal cases for over 24 years.
Cleveland Jewish News

Yulish, Barry

Dr. Barry S. Yulish, 88, of Beachwood, passed away on Sept. 13, 2022. Barry was born Feb, 1, 1934 in Cleveland. Veteran U.S. Army Medical Corps. Beloved husband of 57 years to Barbara (nee Clossman, deceased April 20, 2013). Survived by children, David (Lynne), Jon, Debbie and Danny, and grandchildren, Moselle, Jonah, Avi, Kendall and Shai. Predeceased by parents, Harry and Jean, and brother, Ronny.
Cleveland Jewish News

Hawkins, Mylan

Mylan Barin Hawkins, born in Chicago, was the daughter of the late Harry Barin and Ruth Kromelow; wife of the late Prince Ashton Hawkins; mother of Kevin (Melani) Polk of Cleveland, and Ari (Tracy) Roloff of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and grandmother of Sydney Polk and Amelia Roloff. She died in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 26, 2022.
Cleveland Jewish News

Nathan James Stulberg

Nathan James Stulberg became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 10, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Nathan is the son of Jill and Benjamin Stulberg of Pepper Pike, and the brother of Theodore and Jacob Stulberg. He is the grandson of Carolyn and Bernard Stulberg, Laurie Minger, John Minger, and Kathleen Whitman. Nathan attends University School. He enjoys soccer, piano and basketball. For his mitzvah project, Nathan is working with America SCORES Cleveland to raise money and organize an equipment drive.
Cleveland Jewish News

Kaia Jade Roth

Lauren and Dr. Jordan Roth of Orange happily announce the birth of their daughter, Kaia Jade Roth, on June 22, 2022. She is the granddaughter of Sharon and Dr. Allen Roth of Pepper Pike, and Amie and Robert Feldman of Long Island, N.Y. Paternal great-grandparents are Roseann and Dr. Lawrence Meckler (both deceased), and Harriet and Sol Roth (both deceased). Maternal great-grandparents are Jerome (deceased) and Joan Feldman, and Marilyn and Dr. Robert Pillar, all of Long Island. Kaia’s canine brother, Henry, is so excited by her arrival to the family. She is named after her great-grandfather, Jerome Feldman.
Cleveland.com

Community gets ready to bid adieu to the popular family-run Rustic Restaurant: West Shore Chatter

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Soon Center Ridge Road across from Westgate in Rocky River won’t look the same. Word got out last week that the Rustic Restaurant, a fixture in the city since 1947, will be closing soon, but the date of the last call remains unclear. The family-owned eatery has served countless meals, including its popular breakfasts, sandwiches and burgers to customers from near and far.
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Front Yard BBQ’ fundraiser Sept. 17 in Pepper Pike

New Directions’ annual fundraiser, “Front Yard BBQ,” will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at 30800 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Parking will be available at Garfield Memorial Church at 3650 Lander Road in Pepper Pike and shuttles will be available. New Directions is...
Cleveland.com

Officials identify man found ashore of Lake Erie in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Authorities have identified the body of a man who was discovered on the shore of Lake Erie in Lakewood on Saturday. Adam J. Schwertner, 38, of Olmsted Falls was found shortly after 5:30 p.m. on rocks behind a high-rise apartment on Lake Avenue, just west of Edgewater Drive, according to the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Lakewood police. He had been reported missing Sept. 2.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic relaxes hospital visitor policy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is changing its visitor policy starting Tuesday back to pre-pandemic guidelines. “We are back to full visitation, pre-pandemic,” said Cleveland Clinic’s Chief Safety, Quality, and Experience Officer Leslie Jurecko. This means no more restrictions on visitation policy at the Clinic Clinic.
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio

Sitting over 82.49 square miles, Cleveland is the second largest city in Ohio. It is one of the best places in the state to work, live, and explore with loved ones on vacation. Cleveland is home to museums, theatres, unique culture, natural parks, and several other attractions, making it an...
