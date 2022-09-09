Read full article on original website
Related
alabamanews.net
Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest
A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
WSFA
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court...
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - New details on the shooting spree on Interstate-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month. Tonight four Chambers County deputies were recognized for their part in arresting the suspect. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before Jerel Brown was taken into custody, eyewitnesses spotted him...
Arrest made in deadly Forestside Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Forestside Drive that happened Monday evening. According to officials, Jonathan Thompson, age 25, has been arrested in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow. Police said Castellow was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Forestside […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash on Montgomery’s I-85
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Michael Bonicelli. He was 25 and lived in Prattville. Montgomery officers and fire medics responded at 11:05 a.m. Monday to Interstate 85 near Ann Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash. The wreck happened in the northbound lanes.
Hartselle man accused of poisoning wife released from jail
Court documents show that the man is accused of using lead to poison his wife and she spent nearly two months in the hospital recovering.
Murder suspect arrested following fatal stabbing in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A suspect has been arrested following a fatal stabbing that left one dead in Phenix City. According to authorities, officers responded to the L.P. Stough Apartments on Sunday, where they found Mendel King, 47, unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent stab wound. Joanne Paige, 46, was subsequently taken into […]
WSFA
Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Friday afternoon crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a teen, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday. ALEA said the 18-year-old was driving a car that was stopped on Interstate 65, about 10 miles south of Hope Hull, when the vehicle was struck by an SUV. The teen was transported to a local hospital and later died, troopers said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-85 identified
Montgomery police have identified the motorcyclist killed in an accident on I-85 Monday. Officers were called to I-85 NB near Ann Street just after 11 a.m. in regards to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Michael Bonicelli, of Prattville, was pronounced dead...
WTVM
DETAILS: Weekend shooting in Phenix City leaves one dead
PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - A weekend shooting leaves one man dead in Phenix City. This marks the city’s 5th homicide of the year. Phenix City Police said it stemmed from a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams spent her day in the LP Stough Apartments off 10th Avenue talking to neighbors who explained the news of the shooting comes as a surprise in their usual quiet community.
alabamanews.net
Manhunt Leads to Arrest of Attempted Murder Suspect in Bullock County
A manhunt for an attempted murder suspect in Bullock County has ended with his arrest. The manhunt began around 7:00 this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which used several units from its divisions to help the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin...
Troy Messenger
BPD arrests man for auto parts theft
The Brundidge Police Department has closed the case on a series of vehicle parts thefts. According to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green, Terrell Wheeler, 45, of Brundidge, was taken into custody on Thursday without incident. Green said Wheeler became the subject of an ongoing investigation into vehicle parts thefts over the past couple of months. Green said Wheeler was suspected of stealing multiple vehicle parts, including catalytic converters, from a school in Brundidge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
Court records show man killed by Columbus police officer had a 2018 felony gun conviction
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man shot to death Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with a Columbus Police officer had a previous conviction on gun charges. Reginald Lamont Grant II, age 30, of Columbus was killed Wednesday in a police-involved shooting in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue, according to the Georgia Bureau of […]
Alabama man’s homicide case re-instated after Supreme Court overturns “year-and-a-day rule”
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man’s 2017 homicide case has been re-instated after the “year-and-a-day rule,” which only allowed homicide prosecutions if the victim died within a year and a day of the crime, was overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. “By the Supreme Court’s denial of […]
WSFA
Vehicle fire blocks lanes on I-65 SB near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound is causing delays Monday morning, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. The right and middle lanes are currently blocked off. Motorists are being advised to...
thegreenvillestandard.com
Smith arrested for kidnapping
After a manhunt and barricaded suspect situation, Darrius Smith, age 35, was arrested on Aug. 31 for multiple charges to include attempted murder and kidnapping. According to the Georgiana Police Department, at approximately 4 p.m. that day Georgiana officers responded to a 911 call in reference to an assault and possible kidnapping.
wtvy.com
Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their officers. Sergeant Angela Brown, age 52, lost her battle with cancer on Thursday, EPD announced in a Facebook post earlier today. Brown had served as a part of EPD since April of 1994 in...
19-year-old killed following single car accident on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We’re learning more details, following a deadly single car accident that occurred in Columbus late Friday evening. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan identified the driver as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The single car crash happened on Manchester Expressway. The Columbus Police Department had Manchester Expressway closed off in all directions for several […]
WSFA
Prattville man indicted in step-daughter’s beating death
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County grand jury has indicted a woman’s stepfather with murder a year after she was fatally beaten, according to court records,. Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was indicted on Aug. 26 for the murder. Court documents say the victim, who has never been publicly identified, sent messages to family and friends that included a photo of injuries to her head and face. The following day, the victim was found unresponsive and taken to Baptist Medical Center South in critical condition.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1