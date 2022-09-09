The Brundidge Police Department has closed the case on a series of vehicle parts thefts. According to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green, Terrell Wheeler, 45, of Brundidge, was taken into custody on Thursday without incident. Green said Wheeler became the subject of an ongoing investigation into vehicle parts thefts over the past couple of months. Green said Wheeler was suspected of stealing multiple vehicle parts, including catalytic converters, from a school in Brundidge.

BRUNDIDGE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO