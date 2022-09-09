Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Traffic alert for Tri-State drivers using US 60
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, road work will soon impact drivers in western Kentucky. A portion of US 60 will be restricted while a bridge deck overlay project is completed. The maximum lane width during this project will be 11 feet for all lanes in the work zones. The...
WKYT 27
Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet Two Guys Traveling the Kentucky River on a Homemade Houseboat, or Shantyboat
If Mark Twain were alive today, he might just make a pilgrimage to Kentucky and hang out with Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel. They would seem to be right up his alley. Heck, he'd probably even ask if he could join them. And I bet another classic novel would be the result.
spectrumnews1.com
Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year
KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
WHAS 11
Can't decide what to do this weekend in Kentucky? Try checking out some of these events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next couple of weeks will be busy with Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life happening back-to-back, but other events in Louisville might make your schedule even busier. It's been a jam-packed few months, and these next events are saying goodbye to summer and hello...
wkdzradio.com
Kentucky State Police Remember Fallen State Trooper Cameron Ponder
Kentucky State Police lined the westbound lane of Interstate 24 Tuesday morning to remember Kentucky State Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was killed in the line of duty 7 years ago. Kentucky State Police Post One Public Information Officer Trooper Sarah Burgess remembered the sacrifice of Trooper Ponder. Kentucky State Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
z93country.com
Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland
(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
wymt.com
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fugitive found in Rockcastle County woods after 9 months on the run
Kentucky State Police have located and arrested an individual allegedly responsible for an armed robbery and had been on the run for months.
Kentucky country music stars to host concert benefiting flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some of the biggest names in country music will perform in a special concert later this year to help with recovery and relief efforts in eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding. "Kentucky Rising," a special one-night only benefit concert will be held on Oct. 11 at...
WSAZ
Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
Top 10 Veterinarians in Western KY & Southern IN Based on Your Votes
On Friday we asked where you receive the highest level of veterinary services. Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff in the area? After close to 8,000 votes, here are the results. #myvetsthebest. Finding a vet that's knowledgable, compassionate, affordable, friendly, and offers high-quality medical...
Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State
As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season.
wkyufm.org
‘Forever chemicals’ are contaminating Kentucky fish
Forever chemicals are tainting Kentucky fish. Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet released a study Friday that found the same kinds of chemicals used in Teflon pans in every single fish sampled in lakes and streams across the state. Researchers collected and tested fish including large and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, bluegill and sunfish.
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
WTVQ
Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers to host Kentucky Rising benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers are hosting a special benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief next month. Kentucky Rising will be held at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with 100% of net proceeds going to support flood relief and recovery efforts. The Kentucky Rising fund, which comes from the concert proceeds, will support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge, according to a press release.
Comments / 0