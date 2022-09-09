ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wevv.com

Traffic alert for Tri-State drivers using US 60

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, road work will soon impact drivers in western Kentucky. A portion of US 60 will be restricted while a bridge deck overlay project is completed. The maximum lane width during this project will be 11 feet for all lanes in the work zones. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Helicopter being recovered from lake in Ky. after 20 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A helicopter that crashed into a Kentucky lake 20 years ago is being recovered. According to an NTSB report, the helicopter crashed into Lake Cumberland in 2002. A photographer on board was taking pictures of a boat race at the time. The pilot said he tried...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Seven spooky haunted attractions to see around Kentucky this year

KENTUCKY — The Haunted Attraction Association released its list of the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Kentucky. From up in Newport to down in Cave City, there are a host of top-quality haunts to see this spooky season. Here are seven of the best from around the state.
NEWPORT, KY
wkdzradio.com

Kentucky State Police Remember Fallen State Trooper Cameron Ponder

Kentucky State Police lined the westbound lane of Interstate 24 Tuesday morning to remember Kentucky State Trooper Cameron Ponder, who was killed in the line of duty 7 years ago. Kentucky State Police Post One Public Information Officer Trooper Sarah Burgess remembered the sacrifice of Trooper Ponder. Kentucky State Police...
KENTUCKY STATE
z93country.com

Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland

(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
JAMESTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky State Police to honor trooper killed in 2015

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police will honor a fallen trooper on Tuesday. Joseph Cameron Ponder was shot and killed on Sept. 13, 2015 after a traffic stop and pursuit in Lyon County. Troopers will lay a wreath at the memorial site of Ponder on the anniversary of his...
LYON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Local band aims to help those in Eastern Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) -From the loss of local police officers to flooding covering much of the state, Eastern Kentucky has faced a lot of challenges in the last few months. Through music, Troy Carlois is hoping he and his band can make a difference. Since he was ten years...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
WBKR

Top 10 Veterinarians in Western KY & Southern IN Based on Your Votes

On Friday we asked where you receive the highest level of veterinary services. Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff in the area? After close to 8,000 votes, here are the results. #myvetsthebest. Finding a vet that's knowledgable, compassionate, affordable, friendly, and offers high-quality medical...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

‘Forever chemicals’ are contaminating Kentucky fish

Forever chemicals are tainting Kentucky fish. Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet released a study Friday that found the same kinds of chemicals used in Teflon pans in every single fish sampled in lakes and streams across the state. Researchers collected and tested fish including large and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, bluegill and sunfish.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam, Tyler Childers to host Kentucky Rising benefit concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers are hosting a special benefit concert for Eastern Kentucky flood relief next month. Kentucky Rising will be held at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11 with 100% of net proceeds going to support flood relief and recovery efforts. The Kentucky Rising fund, which comes from the concert proceeds, will support both immediate needs and long-term recovery projects as they emerge, according to a press release.
LEXINGTON, KY

