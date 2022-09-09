Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
selmasun.com
St. Paul's Episcopal Annual Loberfest is Sept. 22
The Annual Lobsterfest at St. Paul's Episcopal Church is set for Sept. 22. Dine in and takeout will be available. Tickets for dine in are $45 while tickets for takeout are $40. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Dine in will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Takeout will be...
selmasun.com
Selma church and sponsors collect, deliver water to Jackson, Miss., residents
Gospel Tabernacle Church organized a community-wide collection of water donations last week and delivered 1,500 cases to the struggling community of Jackson, Miss., over Labor Day weekend. The Youth & Young Adult Ministry, through the vision of Pastor John E. Grayson, organized the “Load Up” disaster relief efforts to collect...
selmasun.com
RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students
The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
selmasun.com
Residents asked to vote for Levitt AMP to bring free concerts to Selma
The time has come again for Levitt AMP to give out grants for live concerts to whatever communities have the most votes and residents are asked to help make this happen for Selma. If Selma wins the community could see free live concerts playing at the Riverfront Amphitheater. "The Levitt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
selmasun.com
‘Joy is Our Journey’ brings pink bus, girl power to Selma High
The hottest, pinkest bus in the country rolled into Selma on Sept. 9 and landed at Selma High School. What came next was pure electricity. From beginning to end, the high energy for the Joy is Our Journey movement did not let up. The Joy team exited the bus dancing, while the Selma High School cheerleaders and an Atlanta dance team greeted their majestic entrance by creating a one-lane walk-through that resembled the “Soul Train” line. It was “the hippest train in America.”
selmasun.com
Ribbon Cutting to be held for Central Alabama Audiology on Sept. 19
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon and grand opening for Central Alabama Audiology on Monday, Sept. 19. The event will be held at Central Alabama Audiology's location on 203 Dallas Avenue at 4 p.m.
selmasun.com
Prattville motorcyclist dies in accident in Montgomery
A motorcyclist from Prattville was killed in an accident on I-85 in Montgomery. According to Alabama News Network the accident occurred on Monday morning on I-85 Northbound near Ann Street. It was a two-vehicle accident where Michael Bonicelli, 25, was identified as the victim. Bonicelli was pronounced dead at the...
selmasun.com
Perry County third grade students lead in Black Belt reading scores
Citing statistics from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. reported that third grade students are leading in reading scores compared to others in the Black Belt. Schools are now in compliance with the Alabama Literacy Act passed in 2019, which require third...
RELATED PEOPLE
selmasun.com
Dallas County announces selection into statewide pilot program
Dallas County Schools leaders on Monday morning welcomed state officials at Southside High School to announce their selection in a five-year pilot program with the state Department of Education. Dallas County Schools is one of 33 districts in the state chosen to serve as a cohort of the Multi-Tiered Student...
selmasun.com
Selma’s Gunnar Henderson shines in first MLB appearances
Selma baseball fans have been celebrating the national success of a Morgan Academy standout who made it to the big leagues last week. Gunnar Henderson, a 2019 Morgan graduate and second-round Draft pick to the Baltimore Orioles team, got “called up” last week from the minor leagues to play his first games in the major leagues – and he made history.
selmasun.com
Orrville Antique Tractor Show set for Nov. 12
The annual Antique Tractor Show at the Orrville Farmer's Market is set for Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to antique tractors the event will feature vintage cars, vendors, food, arts and crafts, a parade, children's activities, live entertainment and artisans. All proceeds from the show...
selmasun.com
Dallas County volleyball team takes down Wilcox
Dallas County Lady Hornets varsity volleyball team defeated the Wilcox Lady Jaguars in four sets on Monday. The Hornets with a 4-2 record has been trying to keep the momentum going for the rest of the season. Head Coach Caitlyn Wilson said she felt the game went well and that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
selmasun.com
Selma police seeking suspects in shooting death of 37-year-old man
Selma police are investigating the case of a man who was shot to death and are asking for tips that can lead to the arrest of any suspects. According to media reports the victim has been identified as Kermanski Malone, 37. He was found near Veoglin Avenue and St. Phillip Street.
Comments / 0