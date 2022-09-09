ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunnel to Towers Pays off mortgage for fallen Joplin police officer

By Brit Stack
 5 days ago
(KOAM News Now) – A group which honors the service and sacrifice of fallen first responders has paid off the mortgage of fallen Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper.

Cooper died after being shot in the line of duty on March 8.

In memory of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children. The program ensures those children will always have a place to call home.

You can read the full release from Tunnel to Towers below:

Tunnel to Towers honors the service and sacrifice of Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper

In honor of the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid, in full, the mortgage on the home of a slain Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper.

On March 8, 2022, Police Corporal Cooper was shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a disturbance call at a shopping center.

Corporal Cooper spent his entire life serving his country and community. He enlisted in the Army after graduating high school and served his country for eight years.

Following his military service, he returned home and joined the Joplin Police Department in 2003. He then served as a Sheriff’s Deputy in Colorado for a number of years before returning to the Joplin Police Department in 2013.

Cooper was an avid outdoorsman who loved to bow hunt and fish. Family meant everything to him and he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his loved ones.

Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper is survived by his wife, Roxanne, and his two daughters, Tiffany and Ashley.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children, ensuring that they will always have a place to call home. In 2021, Tunnel to Towers expanded the program to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11 illnesses.

“When America was attacked on September 11, 2001, my brother and so many others rushed headfirst into danger and laid down their lives, trying to save as many people as they could. Twenty-one years later, I am proud to keep my brother Stephen’s memory alive by supporting the families of these heroes who have also sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their dedication and their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and the families they left behind will always have the support of Tunnel to Towers,” said Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

Earlier this week, the Foundation announced the establishment of the Tunnel to Towers 9/11Institute™, the organization’s expanded effort to educate and inform future generations of the 9/11 fallen and the heroic actions that took place on September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org for more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s programs supporting our nation’s heroes, and ensuring we NEVER FORGET.

