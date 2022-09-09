Read full article on original website
Electrical malfunction to blame for house fire on Louise St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 300 block of Louise St. around 7:20 a.m. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing in a window in the front of the house,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Officials respond to reported shooting in Scotlandville area, no injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials responded to a reported shooting in the Scotlandville area Wednesday (September 14). It was around 1:45 p.m. when the incident was reported in the 2700 block of Blount Road near Veterans Memorial Boulevard and officials confirmed that no one was injured. BRProud will...
BR Police: Missing man found
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A missing person has been found, authorities say. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) issued a Tuesday (September 13) evening notice regarding a 77-year-old missing man named Eddie Henderson. About an hour after the alert went out, BRPD said Henderson was found safe and...
Officials respond to crash involving 18-wheeler, train near S. Choctaw Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Canadian National Railway (CN) train and a Baton Rouge Water Company truck collided Tuesday (September 13) afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Souter Drive near S. Choctaw Drive, in front of the Baton Rouge Water Company compound.
Baton Rouge ‘more than pleased’ with $4M settlement over downtown library construction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge has agreed to a $4 million settlement in a legal battle regarding the construction of the River Center Branch Library in downtown Tuesday. “The litigation regarding the construction of the River Center Branch Library has concluded successfully! City-Parish more than pleased with...
DOTD: All lanes open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — DOTD says all lanes are open on I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road after an accident Wednesday morning. Congestion has reached eight miles in length as of 9 a.m., according to DOTD.
Person connected to dorm battery investigation sought by LSUPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect related to a battery investigation. Police said the person is suspected to be connected to a Sept. 10 battery in McVoy Hall, a dorm on the east side of LSU’s campus.
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Evangeline St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to reported shooting a little after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13. The shooting took place in the 4200 block of Evangeline St. and upon arrival, deputies found that Calvin Roberts, 24, of Baton Rouge had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
Central Police: Lane blockage, heavy delays at Hooper and Sullivan
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Central Police Department, a traffic incident is unfolding along Hooper Road and Sullivan Road on Monday (September 12) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., police are asking drivers to avoid Hooper Road and Sullivan Road in Central for the time being. They...
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
Shooting on Mills Avenue leaves one person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say at least one person was injured in a Monday (September 12) evening shooting on Mills Avenue at Merganzer Avenue, which is just west of Scenic Highway and north of Southern University. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the injured person’s...
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
3-year-old among those killed in vehicle fire on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS responded to a deadly vehicle fire on I-110 South. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was left in critical condition and two people were killed in connection...
Need a job? BR Police are searching for new recruits
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is eager to welcome a new crop of community-focused workers to its ranks. BRPD announced Monday (September 12) that the agency is interested in hiring new police officers, police cadets, criminal intelligence analysts, criminal information specialists, communication officers, and fingerprint technicians.
Louisiana man charged after seizure of quarter sized rock of heroin, handgun
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kenya Patterson, 30, of New Iberia, was arrested again on Monday, September 12. This was the second time that Patterson was arrested in St. Mary’s Parish. The first arrest happened after a traffic stop on April 26, 2020. In that instance, Patterson was jailed...
VIDEO: Zachary PD looking for red-light runner accused of leaving crash scene
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a recent hit-and-run case. ZPD is providing video of a crash that happened on Thursday, September 1. In the video you will see two vehicles collide on La Hwy 19 at Church St.
EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
Baton Rouge father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.”. The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper...
