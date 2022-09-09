ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Electrical malfunction to blame for house fire on Louise St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 300 block of Louise St. around 7:20 a.m. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing in a window in the front of the house,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BR Police: Missing man found

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A missing person has been found, authorities say. The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) issued a Tuesday (September 13) evening notice regarding a 77-year-old missing man named Eddie Henderson. About an hour after the alert went out, BRPD said Henderson was found safe and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Person connected to dorm battery investigation sought by LSUPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect related to a battery investigation. Police said the person is suspected to be connected to a Sept. 10 battery in McVoy Hall, a dorm on the east side of LSU’s campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Evangeline St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to reported shooting a little after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13. The shooting took place in the 4200 block of Evangeline St. and upon arrival, deputies found that Calvin Roberts, 24, of Baton Rouge had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Mobile#Honor 9#Blood#Bogan#Charity#The World Trade Center
brproud.com

Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Central Police: Lane blockage, heavy delays at Hooper and Sullivan

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Central Police Department, a traffic incident is unfolding along Hooper Road and Sullivan Road on Monday (September 12) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., police are asking drivers to avoid Hooper Road and Sullivan Road in Central for the time being. They...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting on Mills Avenue leaves one person injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say at least one person was injured in a Monday (September 12) evening shooting on Mills Avenue at Merganzer Avenue, which is just west of Scenic Highway and north of Southern University. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the injured person’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
brproud.com

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

3-year-old among those killed in vehicle fire on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge Police Department, and EMS responded to a deadly vehicle fire on I-110 South. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was left in critical condition and two people were killed in connection...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Need a job? BR Police are searching for new recruits

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is eager to welcome a new crop of community-focused workers to its ranks. BRPD announced Monday (September 12) that the agency is interested in hiring new police officers, police cadets, criminal intelligence analysts, criminal information specialists, communication officers, and fingerprint technicians.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Schools hosting two hiring events in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District is searching for candidates in all areas. A ‘Connecting 2 Succeed’ recruiting event is on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Instructional Resource Center, located at 1022 South Foster Drive from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy