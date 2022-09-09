Read full article on original website
Related
LSU football: Injury report ahead of Week 3 game vs. Mississippi State
LSU football is currently riding the high of a 65-17 win over Southern at the weekend. The Tigers dominated from the opening kickoff, which provided the team with some much-needed energy following a crushing defeat in Week 1. It also gave Brian Kelly’s men a bit of confidence as they prepare for conference play with a bit of swagger in their walk.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lou Holtz, Mark May break down Mississippi State-LSU: 'These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference'
Lou Holtz and Mark May took some time this week to break down the Mississippi State-LSU game, and the former coach noted how he loves both quarterbacks. “I love (Jayden) Daniels at quarterback, Mark,” Holtz said. “He can run the football. … These are the 2 best quarterbacks in the conference.”
Everything Coach Brian Kelly said about Mississippi State
Mississippi State (2-0) will visit LSU (1-1) this weekend for the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams this Saturday evening. The Bulldogs are fresh off of a road win at Arizona, while the Tigers evened their record with a blowout win at home against Southern University. LSU holds a 76-36-3...
breezynews.com
Kosciusko vs Choctaw County game moved to Ackerman
Another Kosciusko Whippets home football game is having to change locations. According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the game against Choctaw County will now be played in Ackerman instead of Kosciusko. Game time will still be 7:30 pm. Here is the school’s official statement:. “Due to further delays with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Crews working in Starkville to repair a water line
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You may notice crews up and down main street in Starkville for water line repairs. The city is replacing an aging waterline downtown on top of addressing the sewer lines and stormwater draining issues in downtown. The repairs come on the heels of a design...
wtva.com
Report: Amory trucker killed in Pennsylvania crash
WELLERSBURG, Penn. (WTVA) - A truck driver from Amory, Mississippi, died in a crash in Pennsylvania. State troopers identified the man as Alexander Johnson, 42, WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, reported. The wreck happened Friday morning, Sept. 9 along Route 160. Law enforcement said the victim jumped from a moving tractor-trailer...
tvnewscheck.com
How A Local News Station Prevented Panic
Recent coverage by WTVA Tupelo, Miss., of a man threatening to crash a plane into a local Walmart demonstrated once again why solid news coverage by local stations that display professionalism and calm is so crucial. The decision to not speculate or sensationalize, but stick to the facts, demonstrated why people still trust local television more than any other media.
Audit shows how 3 school districts could save money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office, three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers annually. The three school districts, Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District, Kemper County School District, and South Pike School District, were evaluated to determine how they could maximize the use of taxpayer […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson Free Press
Regulators Move to Pull the Plug on Mississippi Coal Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi utility regulators want to pull the plug on costly technology at a first-of-its-kind power plant, saying one of the nation's largest utilities should absorb more than $6.5 billion in losses and ratepayers should pay nothing more. Three Mississippi Public Service Commissioners said Wednesday that...
Police:Mississippi trucker dies while trying to jump from tractor-trailer with mechanical problems
A Mississippi man died on a Pennsylvania highway after he reportedly tried to jump from a moving 18-wheeler that was experiencing mechanical problems. Pennsylvania State Police identified the tractor-trailer driver as Alexander Johnson, 42, of Amory. WJAC-TV in Johnstown, Pennsylvania reports that the incident happened in Route 160 in Wellersburg,...
mageenews.com
Audit Shows Millions of Dollars in Potential Savings in 3 School Districts
JACKSON, Miss. – Three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers millions annually, according to three new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office. This project was conducted by data analytics firm GlimpseK12 and was funded by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. Three school...
Mississippi man arrested on rape warrant
A Mississippi man has been arrested on a warrant for rape. On Sept. 1, the Oxford Police Department responded to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for a reported sexual assault. During the course of the investigation, investigators learned that the suspect was Dvanta Heard, 21, of Okolona. A warrant for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly breaks into house twice — one time assaulting victim with knife, lamp base
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a Mississippi residence two times — one time kicking in the back door and assaulting a victim inside with a knife and lamp base. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jedidiah Gasaway, 36, of Tupelo, and charged him with...
WLBT
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
Mississippi convenience store clerk shot in head; robbery suspect arrested in connection with death
A Mississippi man has been arrested after reportedly shooting a convenience store clerk in the head leaving him to die during a robbery Sunday. At approximately 9:30 a.m. Tupelo police were notified of an injured person at the Chevron at 2841 Cliff Gookin (corner of Cliff Gookin and Thomas). Officers...
breezynews.com
Winona Shooting – Details from Winona Police Department
Friday, September 9, 2022 – 2:45 p.m. Breezy News has spoken with Winona Police Department regarding rumors of an active shooter situation currently going on in Winona. A representative at Winona Police Department stated that there is not an active shooter situation. There was a shooting which was an “isolated incident”.
Mississippi man arrested after officers say they found him attacking 88-year-old grandmother
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he was reportedly found attacking his 88-year-old grandmother. Officers with the Tupelo Police Department responded to a disturbance on Millsap Street shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Officers arrived to hear a physical altercation in progress and made an emergency entry. Suspect...
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1