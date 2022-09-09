Lakeland officials reverse course, hold city tax rate flat while funding public safety

LAKELAND — Lakeland commissioners struggled to find a super majority willing to approve raising city taxes on Thursday night, so a compromise was struck.

The commission voted 5-2 to hold the line on the city's tax rate, keeping a millage of 5.4323 for next fiscal year, or $5.43 per $1,000 in assessed property value. This is less than city's advertised maximum millage rate of 5.7649.

If approved, the average Lakeland homeowner whose property has an assessed property value of $123,500, without considering exemptions, would pay about $670 in property taxes.

Despite the city holding the line on taxes, many property owners will wind up paying slightly more in taxes next year. The average assessed value of a Lakeland home rose from $107,000 to $123,500 over the last year. It amounts to a difference of about $90.

Are higher taxes necessary?

Commissioner Bill Read and Mayor Bill Mutz voted against setting a millage of 5.4323. Earlier, they both voted in favor a higher rate of 5.7649 to better fund the city's public-safety improvements, joined by Commissioner Stephanie Madden. But with only three votes, they fell far short of the five-vote super majority needed to raise city taxes.

"This is anything but reckless," Mutz said in defense of a higher tax rate. "We want to be prudent enough to know with the growth we are seeing in the city and potential we have to have additional needs, we haven't put ourselves in a corner not to move forward."

Mutz said the higher advertised 5.7649 mills would have been roughly a $33 a year increase for the average Lakeland homeowner, or less than $3 a month.

"We are not talking about some huge economic impact that puts a burden on our residents," he said.

Surgical errors:'Wrong stitches' case against Lakeland Regional Health reaches settlement

ARPA Funds:4 groups sought some of Lakeland's COVID relief funds. 2 of them will get money another way

Recreational fees:Lakeland looks to charge youth athletes for field use, increase rental fees for inflation

Mutz suggested a smaller increase of 5.5644 mills, which was discussed at length but never voted on.

Commissioner Sara Roberts McCarley said the impact of increasing the city's tax rate has to include how people are facing rising costs for fuel, groceries and housing. If the city's tax rate was kept flat, McCarley pointed out Lakeland would have sufficient cash in its reserves to coverage 100 days of operating costs.

"I'm comfortable with that," she said.

Commissioner Chad McLeod said he felt it was "impossible to approve" a city tax rate increase given Lakeland saw a nearly 15% increase in its property tax rolls due to growth and construction of new buildings.

Major developments that contributed to this growth were CenterState Logistics Park on State Road 33 valued at approximately $60 million, and Mirrorton apartment complex with a new construction value of about $52 million.

McLeod said the commission also approved a higher fuel rate fee for Lakeland Electric customers, and might be looking to raise the utility's base electricity rates in October.

Commissioner Mike Musick said he was trying to balance being fiscally conservative while being fiscally responsible with money coming into the city.

"I want to squeeze every penny we can, so let's do everything we can to squeeze the absolute best we can out of this," he said.

Cost of first responders

Commissioners have been united in their support for requests from Lakeland Fire Chief Doug Riley and Lakeland Police Chief Ruben Garcia for additional resources to improve service, even if not fully at the levels requested earlier this year.

The proposed 2023 budget contains more than $9 million for public-safety initiatives. There was a visible contingent of uniformed police and firefighters in the audience at Thursday's budget hearing.

The budget allocates funds for Lakeland's eighth fire station to be located in North Lakeland, ideally with easy access to U.S. 98. Riley said while several potential sites have been identified, the city has not purchased property for the new station. There is no specific timeline for constructing the new station, Riley said, despite the city also providing funds to hire and train 12 additional full-time firefighters in fiscal year 2023 to staff it.

Commissioners have proposed funds to hire 13 additional personnel for the Lakeland Police Department. Garcia said these positions will be divided up between:

Eight officers on patrol.

One homeless liaison officer.

One community liaison position.

One school resource officer to provide coverage and relief.

Two neighborhood liaison units.

Garcia said recent studies showed the police department was short of recommended staffing by 25 to 35 people, depending on the study. These 13 additional hires are about half of the minimum he requested, and he hopes to add more each year. Garcia is scheduled to retire in December.

Commissioner Phillip Walker asked whether the city designed the new fire station in North Lakeland to also serve as a police station if it would help reduce police staffing needed. Garcia said while it would potentially shorten officers' response times, it would not reduce the need for additional manpower to respond to higher call volumes.

The startup equipment for the city's additional officers, such as patrol cars, would be taken from Lakeland's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Madden repeatedly asked other commissioners to promise these funds set aside for public-safety initiatives would not be reduced or cut from the proposed 2023 budget before it is finalized.

The commission will hold its second budget hearing at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 in City Hall, 228 S. Massachusetts Ave. There will be a presentation of the budget with time for public comment followed by a vote to finalize the budget.

To approve keeping the flat tax rate, the commission will need to have a super majority of five votes in favor. To get a budget through with a simple majority, the commissioners would need to lower the tax rate to $5.28 per $1,000 in assessed property value.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.