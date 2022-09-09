Canada Report: Queen Elizabeth had 'deep and abiding love' for Canadians

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, had a special relationship with Canada among the Commonwealth countries.

She made 23 official visits to Canada during her reign of 70 years and said it was her “favorite country” to visit.

"The Queen had a deep and abiding love and affection for Canadians,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

She was like a grandmother to Trudeau from an early age during visits with her and his parents, the late Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau and mom, Margaret Trudeau.

“It is with the deepest of sorrow that we learned of the passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Trudeau said as he plans to attend her funeral and announced a period of mourning in Canada.

“She was our queen for almost half of Canada’s existence” and was “one of my favorite people in the world and I will miss her so,” he added.

Canada became a country in 1867 after being a British colony and still has a governor-general who represents the Queen in an official role.

Thousands of British-born people came to Canada after the Second World War and there are more than 600,000 or 2 percent of the population there now.

Rogers Media hires LaFlamme to lead coverage of royal transition

In a surprise announcement, Rogers Media said it has hired former CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme to lead the 10 days of coverage of the events in Britain after the death of the Queen Elizabeth and transition to King Charles III.

She was unceremoniously dumped as chief news anchor recently after 35 years with the CTV Network.

An investigation continues to review claims her dismissal might have had something to do with her age, 58, gray hair and sex, a claim denied by Bell Media.

She will be a special correspondent in London for CityNews and will appear nationally in Canada.

“She has the “experience and is the right fit for a news event of this magnitude,” said Colette Watson, Rogers president.

LaFlamme said she is “honored to help tell the story of the Queen’s life and legacy.”

Another interest rate increase expected

Canadians are facing higher interest rates, with more expected, in the battle against high inflation, now at 8.1 percent.

The Bank of Canada raised its interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to bring its key rate to 3.25 percent.

The central bank said the move was due to global inflation that remains high because of supply chain disruptions, the effects of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.

Canada’s economy continues to operate in “excess demand,” the bank said.

This is the fifth consecutive interest rate increase this year and will lead commercial banks to raise loan and mortgage rates along with credit card debt.

Facts and figures

The Canadian dollar is steady at 77 U.S. cents while the U.S. dollar returns $1.30 in Canadian funds, before exchange fees.

The Bank of Canada’ key interest rate has increased to 3.5 percent while the prime lending rate at commercial banks is 5.45 percent.

Canadian stock markets are higher, with the Toronto index at 19,709 points while the TSX Venture index is 644 points.

The average price for gas in Canada is again higher at $1.54 a liter or $5.85 for a U.S. gallon in Canadian funds.

Lotto Max: (Sept. 6) 16, 22, 28, 30, 41 46,and 47; bonus 10. (Sept. 2) 8, 17, 21, 31, 34, 37 and 39; bonus 7.

Lotto 6/49: (Sept. 7) 11, 12, 13, 16, 29 and 35; bonus 7. (Sept. 3) 5, 8, 13, 21, 22 and 46; bonus 9.

