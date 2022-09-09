Appeals court rejects Lansing Township annexation effort

A three-judge Michigan Court of Appeals panel Friday ruled that a proposed annexation of Lansing Township into the city of Lansing was flawed and a previous judge was correct to determine that it should not be on the November ballot.

Organizers of the annexation effort and a spokesman for the city of Lansing said the ruling means the annexation will not be on the ballot this fall.

Judge Amy Ronayne Krause wrote that the effort should have required the signatures of 20% of registered voters in the township because the entire township is not completely surrounded by the city.

The portion of the township that would have been considered for annexation, where more than 2,000 people live, including most of the Groesbeck neighborhood and a handful of homes nearby, is completely surrounded by the city. Other, non-contiguous parts of the township are not.

The difference between one part being surrounded and all portions of the township being surrounded is not, Krause wrote, a "mere technicality."

Annexation of Lansing Township's Groesbeck neighborhood will be on November ballot

The annexation effort began in August when about 120 residents signed a letter, not a petition, asking the city to annex them. The city council agreed and slated the issue for the November ballot.

The township brought a lawsuit that challenged the annexation and Circuit Court Judge Clinton Canady III ruled on Tuesday that the annexation was not done correctly and should not be on the ballot.

The city of Lansing asked for an emergency appeal of Canady's ruling, claiming that he did not set forth the reasons in his decision. Krause said the reasons should have been included in the earlier decision, but "it is clear that all parties were aware of the trial court’s reasoning and basis for issuing the order," so the decision to keep the annexation off the ballot was upheld.

An attorney for Lansing Township, Michael Gresens, confirmed Friday'sdecision, but declined to comment.

Scott Bean, a spokesman for Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, said in a statement Friday, that the city was disappointed in the decision.

“We still believe we complied with the section of the law that allows residents of a section of a township fully surrounded by a city to request a vote for annexation,” the statement said.

“We’re just disappointed that the residents who requested a vote will not get that opportunity this November.”

John DeMarco, one of the annexation organizers, said it appears the annexation effort will not make it on the November ballot, but it could go through the more rigorous process for a future election.

"We gave it the old college try," he said. "We're disappointed, but we've got people thinking about the township."

There is a hearing scheduled Monday in Canady's courtroom, at which the city could show cause to keep the annexation on the ballot.

Ingham County Clerk of Court Barb Byrum has said that Monday is the last opportunity to make changes to the ballot before overseas ballots need to be printed.

