ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Appeals court rejects Lansing Township annexation effort

By Mike Ellis, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TB7k3_0hp2ya7Q00

A three-judge Michigan Court of Appeals panel Friday ruled that a proposed annexation of Lansing Township into the city of Lansing was flawed and a previous judge was correct to determine that it should not be on the November ballot.

Organizers of the annexation effort and a spokesman for the city of Lansing said the ruling means the annexation will not be on the ballot this fall.

Judge Amy Ronayne Krause wrote that the effort should have required the signatures of 20% of registered voters in the township because the entire township is not completely surrounded by the city.

The portion of the township that would have been considered for annexation, where more than 2,000 people live, including most of the Groesbeck neighborhood and a handful of homes nearby, is completely surrounded by the city. Other, non-contiguous parts of the township are not.

The difference between one part being surrounded and all portions of the township being surrounded is not, Krause wrote, a "mere technicality."

Annexation of Lansing Township's Groesbeck neighborhood will be on November ballot

The annexation effort began in August when about 120 residents signed a letter, not a petition, asking the city to annex them. The city council agreed and slated the issue for the November ballot.

The township brought a lawsuit that challenged the annexation and Circuit Court Judge Clinton Canady III ruled on Tuesday that the annexation was not done correctly and should not be on the ballot.

The city of Lansing asked for an emergency appeal of Canady's ruling, claiming that he did not set forth the reasons in his decision. Krause said the reasons should have been included in the earlier decision, but "it is clear that all parties were aware of the trial court’s reasoning and basis for issuing the order," so the decision to keep the annexation off the ballot was upheld.

An attorney for Lansing Township, Michael Gresens, confirmed Friday'sdecision, but declined to comment.

Scott Bean, a spokesman for Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, said in a statement Friday, that the city was disappointed in the decision.

“We still believe we complied with the section of the law that allows residents of a section of a township fully surrounded by a city to request a vote for annexation,” the statement said.

“We’re just disappointed that the residents who requested a vote will not get that opportunity this November.”

John DeMarco, one of the annexation organizers, said it appears the annexation effort will not make it on the November ballot, but it could go through the more rigorous process for a future election.

"We gave it the old college try," he said. "We're disappointed, but we've got people thinking about the township."

There is a hearing scheduled Monday in Canady's courtroom, at which the city could show cause to keep the annexation on the ballot.

Ingham County Clerk of Court Barb Byrum has said that Monday is the last opportunity to make changes to the ballot before overseas ballots need to be printed.

Contact Mike Ellis at 517-267-0415 or mellis@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeEllis_AIM

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Appeals court rejects Lansing Township annexation effort

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Schor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy