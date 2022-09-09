ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uhrichsville, OH

Interest expressed in skate park, pickleball courts for Uhrichsville

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 5 days ago
UHRICHSVILLE — Mayor Mark Haney announced on Thursday that the administration has met with two local businesses who are willing to donate time and material to construct a skate park.

"We will be reviewing what available city-owned areas would be best suitable for a skate park," he said in his report. "I believe we need to give our youth options just as I believe we should consider looking for an area to build pickleball courts. It's a sport for all ages."

Haney said the water park is closed for the season.

"We have already begun to put together a list of repairs necessary for next season," the mayor said. "We will be meeting with managers to discuss this past season and what worked and didn't work."

He said the service department will start draining the water and winterizing the water park this fall.

"The administration would like to thank all of the water park employees who worked this summer to make our season a success," Haney said.

