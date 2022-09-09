ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Martin joins Coleman as VP of clinical strategy

By Diane Smith, Record-Courier
Nicole Martin, a behavioral health clinician in Northeast Ohio, joined Coleman Health Services this week as its vice president of clinical strategy and innovation.

“I believe in the impact community behavioral health care can have,” Martin said. “Coleman is helping clients in 33 counties throughout Ohio, and I am really looking forward to aiding in the pursuit of its important mission.”

Martin, a resident of Aurora, most recently served as the executive director of Silver Maple Recovery in Lorain. Before becoming executive director, Martin was director of external relations. She was hired to open a new detox and residential treatment center for drug and alcohol services.

Her experience includes facilitating all of the activities to acquire state licensure, Medicaid enrollment and Joint Commission accreditation. Prior to joining Silver Maple, Martin was a senior executive with the Centers for Families and Children in Cleveland.

Martin is a three-time graduate of John Carroll University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree as well as two masters degrees in counseling and human services and nonprofit administration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole Martin to Coleman, as she brings a depth of experience and passion for our work and will provide great value to our clients,” Hattie Tracy, Coleman Health Services’ president and CEO said. “At Coleman, our mission is fostering recovery, building independence and changing destinies for individuals and families, and we believe Nicole aligns perfectly with our mission and values.”

