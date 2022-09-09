ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent police investigating after caller threatens to bring gun to school

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
 5 days ago
Kent police say they are investigating after an unknown person called Wall Elementary School and threatened to bring an AK-47 rifle to the school Friday afternoon.

In a media release, police said the call came in at about 2 p.m. The school administration took "appropriate safety measures" and contacted Kent police. Other district schools also took precautionary safety measures, with the assistance of police.

The release does not specify what those measures were, but a police dispatcher said at about 3:15 p.m. that Theodore Roosevelt High School and Stanton Middle School had been placed on lockdown.

"There is currently no active threat. The officers are investigating," said the dispatcher.

The release says that Kent police, with the help of the Kent State University police, provided for the safety of all students, faculty, and staff at these three school buildings while they completed dismissal.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

