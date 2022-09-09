ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Former Obama official calls out US networks over Queen Elizabeth coverage, zeroing in on her connection to British colonialism

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288UuO_0hp2yJJB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sJfD_0hp2yJJB00
Queen Elizabeth in Cape Town, South Africa in March 1995.

Getty Images

  • Richard Stengel, an ex-Obama official, called out US networks for their heavy coverage of Queen Elizabeth's death.
  • "There's a weakness in the American character that still yearns for that era of hereditary privilege," he said.
  • Stengel also zeroed in on Queen Elizabeth's ties to British colonialism.

Richard Stengel, the under secretary of state for public diplomacy and public affairs in the Obama administration from 2013 to 2016, in an appearance on MSNBC on Thursday called out US networks over extensive coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

"I have to say to your earlier question, why why are news American news networks dedicating all of this time to Queen Elizabeth's funeral? I think it's a good question," Stengel said.  "There's a weakness in the American character that still yearns for that era of hereditary privilege, which is the very thing that we escaped from."

Stengel underscored that it was Queen Elizabeth's "great-great-great-great-grandfather George III who we rebelled from to start the United States of America."

Though the former Obama official said he pays "tribute to Queen Elizabeth for her unrivaled service," he also critiqued her connection to British colonialism.

"You played a clip of her speaking in Cape Town in 1947 in South Africa. That's the year apartheid took effect in South Africa. That was something that British colonialism ushered in. British colonialism, which she presided over for all these years, had a terrible effect on much of the world. It's something that people revolt from," he said.

Apartheid was an institutionalized system of white supremacy involving racial segregation and discrimination against South Africa's non-white inhabitants. "Although many of the segregationist policies dated back to the early decades of the twentieth century, it was the election of the Nationalist Party in 1948 that marked the beginning of legalized racism's harshest features called Apartheid," per the State Department .

South Africa was colonized by both the Dutch and British, and apartheid was firmly rooted in that history .

Queen Elizabeth was head of state to 32 countries over the course of her 70-year reign, which is intrinsically linked to Britain's long history of imperialism. Seventeen of those countries — including South Africa in 1961 — ultimately cut ties with the British monarchy during the same period. The most recent country to do so, Barbados, removed Queen Elizabeth as head of state and became a republic in late 2021.

Reactions to Queen Elizabeth's death in South Africa highlight how the legacy of British colonialism has bred mixed feelings about the British royal family.

"We do not mourn the death of Elizabeth," South Africa's Marxist opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters, said, per Reuters . "Our interaction with Britain has been one of pain...death and dispossession, and of the dehumanization of the African people.

That said, Queen Elizabeth had an amicable relationship with Nelson Mandela, who was the first Black president of South Africa following the end of apartheid.

"By his own admission, Nelson Mandela was an anglophile, and in the years after his release from prison cultivated a close relationship with the Queen," the Nelson Mandela Foundation wrote in a statement on Queen Elizabeth's death, adding, "They also talked on the phone frequently, using their first names with each other as a sign of mutual respect as well as affection."

"For Madiba it was important that the former colonial power in southern Africa should be drawn into cordial and productive relations with the newly democratic republic of South Africa," the statement went on to say, employing Mandela's clan name. "In later life Madiba would often take pleasure in reminding interlocutors from Britain that South Africa had thrown off the colonial yoke."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 219

LocalGuy
5d ago

Why is it so damn difficult for people to just be respectful until a person has their funeral. There is a serious character flaw with people who struggle so much with respect even if feigned

Reply(35)
102
yataheigh
4d ago

Funny, he hasnt said a single thing about the fact that 6+ million black Africans are being bought and sold, NOT by the white man...hmm...

Reply(8)
59
justices for all
4d ago

If the media didn’t cover the Queen‘s death he would be the first one to complain because we didn’t cover it he’s just a little man looking to get his name in the news

Reply(2)
51
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Stengel
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Nelson Mandela
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Places to Be If There’s a Nuclear Attack on America

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has included battles in or near nuclear power plants. The recent shelling at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has raised alarm bells worldwide. The recent grandstanding by Russia, China, and North Korea, including several intercontinental ballistic missile tests, has further raised global tensions. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Colonialism#Apartheid#British Imperialism#American#Msnbc
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

611K+
Followers
39K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy