Louisiana State

Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,267 new cases, 4 new deaths on September 9

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,267 new cases and 4 new deaths on Friday, September 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,442,885 and the total number of deaths to 17,923.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 20 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 361 hospitalized patients with 18 on ventilators.

In our area, 185 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 58,705 total confirmed cases and 785 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

  • Ouachita Parish – 58,705 cases, 785 deaths (80 new cases)
  • Lincoln Parish – 14,296 cases, 152 deaths (25 new cases)
  • Morehouse Parish – 7,988 cases, 138 deaths (7 new cases)
  • Franklin Parish – 8,384 cases, 184 deaths (1 new case)
  • Union Parish – 8,264 cases, 141 deaths (15 new cases)
  • Richland Parish – 8,057 cases, 104 deaths (6 new cases)
  • Concordia Parish –5,889 cases, 91 deaths (4 new cases)
  • Jackson Parish – 5,129 cases, 77 deaths (2 new cases)
  • Madison Parish –3,708 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
  • Winn Parish – 5,154 cases, 66 deaths (9 new cases)
  • West Carroll Parish – 4,265 cases, 71 deaths (3 new cases)
  • LaSalle Parish – 4,851 cases, 64 deaths (4 new cases)
  • Catahoula Parish – 2,974 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
  • East Carroll Parish – 2,950 cases, 38 deaths (11 new cases)
  • Caldwell Parish – 4,196 cases, 55 deaths (14 new cases)
  • Tensas Parish – 1,214 cases, 13 deaths (2 new cases)

