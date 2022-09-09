Read full article on original website
Iron Mountain law enforcement host torch run for Special Olympics
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 50 law enforcement officers, Special Olympic athletes and their families walked in support of the Special Olympics in iron mountain Tuesday. The group walked nearly two miles from the Iron Mountain Michigan State Police (MSP) Post to the Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD). “It has...
Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics comes to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics continues with a stop in Marquette Tuesday evening. The Torch Run, taking place in many Upper Peninsula communities, raises money for the Special Olympics State Fall Games. On Tuesday, a group ran two miles from the Superior...
Ferrellgas in Negaunee to hold customer appreciation day Thursday
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ferrellgas in Negaunee is thanking its customers Thursday with a customer appreciation day. It’s offering refills on 20-pound grill tanks for just $10. They’ll have chances to win a new grill, free propane, cylinder fills, hot dogs and refreshments. For Ferrellgas management, thanking the customers...
MDOT to resurface portions of US-41 and M-35
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41 is about to look a little different. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin a project on US-41 this week. Three miles from Kunde Rd. to Big Creek Rd. in Marquette County will be resurfaced. Based on economic modeling, this project will support 15 jobs.
Children’s March coming to Marquette next week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We the People Michigan is hosting a Children’s March next week. The group will meet in front of the Marquette County Courthouse to rally and march for more funding for childcare and child wellbeing. To prepare, the group met at the Peter White Public Library Wednesday to make posters. We the People Michigan provided poster-making materials and pizza.
Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club goes nuts for funds
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Peanut Day is coming to the U.P. Every year, the Greater Ishpeming Area Pioneer Kiwanis Club raises money with peanuts. The club will be handing out bags and asking for donations. Club members will be in Ishpeming at Jubilee Foods and TruNorth Credit Union and in Negaunee at Super One Foods on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept.17.
Another season with the Marquette Economic Club begins later this month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September 19 begins another season for the Marquette Economic Club. The club has a long line of speakers ranging from gold medalist Nick Baumgartner to members of Michigan State Police’s cybersecurity team.
Feeding America comes to Delta County
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be making a stop in Delta County on Wednesday. The pantry will be located at the Salvation Army, located at 3005, 5th Avenue South in Escanaba. Food will begin being distributed at 2:00 p.m. It is a drive-through event. It is requested you stay in your vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Jean Kay's Pasties closing shop in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after 47 years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jean Kay's Pasties in Marquette is closing after 47 years. Owner Brian is retiring at the end of the year, giving customers a few more months to get their pasty fix before the doors close for good. Jean Kay's will close at 6 p.m. Dec....
Jean Kay’s Pasties and Subs shop in Marquette to close after 47 years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jean Kay’s Pasties and Sub Shop established itself as a household name in Marquette by cranking out around 500 of the U.P.’s favorite meat pies each day. After 47 years, however, Brian Harsch has decided it’s time to turn the ovens off and move on.
UPMATTERS
Ishpeming switching traffic pattern for portion of Main St.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming has announced a notice of traffic change affecting a section of Main Street in the city. The city says the section of Main Street running between Canda Street and Euclid Street will be changed from a one-way to two-way street beginning on Monday, October, 3, 2022.
Munising culinary combo to represent UP at downstate dinner
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior whitefish will be featured at a fine dining experience in Hazel Park, Michigan. To make this happen – Tracey’s at Roam Inn is partnering with VanLandschoot and Sons Fishery. The two will represent the flavor and tradition of U.P. whitefish on Oct. 2 as a main attraction.
Learn to play the banjo with Yooptone Music
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Yoop Coop rolls out its new sauces, a Munising restaurant is bringing the flavors of the U.P. to the downstate Michigan fine dining scene, and it’s the end of an era for a popular pasty shop in Marquette. Musician Jake Kuhlman...
MTEC SmartZone gears up for sixth Return North career fair
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year, MTEC SmartZone is teaming up with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to host a U.P.-wide career fair aimed at attracting alumni, former residents, and friends of the U.P. back to the region. The event connects job...
UP Sled Dog Association hosts UP200 Dryland Dash media day
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Sled Dog Association will be hosting a media day on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Negaunee Township Park behind the township hall. Area media are invited to take pictures and video of sled dogs in action and interview organizers of...
Local project has big impact on non-verbal children nationwide
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A project with roots in Marquette is spreading nationwide. Project Jade communication boards started at Sandy Knoll Elementary School when mom Neily Collick was looking for ways to better communicate with her non-verbal daughter, Jade. Sarah Foster of the Home Builders Association quickly jumped on board...
Gwinn Elementary schools install book vending machines
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Gwinn elementary schools are home to a new type of vending machine—but this one doesn’t carry snacks. Gilbert Elementary student Ruby Derwin cut the ribbon for a brand-new book vending machine. We first introduced you to Derwin last year when she became a finalist for the Sunmaid Board of Imagination contest. After being selected as a winner, her school received five thousand dollars which she chose to put toward keeping these vending machines stocked.
Dental center celebrates, smiles at grand opening in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - My Community Dental Centers opened its new location on Washington St. Monday. To celebrate, the office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In attendance were employees, community members, and elected officials. My Community Dental Centers says dental care is especially important in rural communities. “Typically, in rural areas,...
Propane prices, electricity rates: U.P. residents invited to share energy concerns
MARQUETTE, MI – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula residents will get a chance to tell state officials about their energy concerns during a public event Sept. 20, 2022, in Marquette. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will host an energy assistance fair for U.P. residents, along with customer listening sessions...
UP Food pantries see increased use following inflation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Food pantries across the Upper Peninsula are seeing a rise in usage of its services. The Salvation Army saw a 30% increase in its food pantry usage this past August compared to August 2021. Capt. Matthew Darrow said this is occurring in all three of its locations in Marquette, Ishpeming and Escanaba.
