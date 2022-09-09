ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Gordon
4d ago

I agree. It was a lovely heartwarming speech from someone who hasn’t often seemed as royal or regal as he did today. It was a great beginning.

Shami Mahabir
4d ago

Never Queen Camilla for me.

Meriem Samkough
4d ago

Warm Speech God Save the King Charles 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🙏 🙏 🙏❤ ❤ ❤

Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Embraces Somber Dressing Traditions With Insect Brooch & Pearl Necklace for Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Camilla, queen consort, the wife of King Charles III, joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Hall. The Queen was driven in a car in the company of Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
NBC News

Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Mourns in Princess Diana’s Earrings & Queen Elizabeth’s Brooch at Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall

Kate Middleton joined the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London at Westminster Abbey. Prince William’s wife was driven in a car in the company of King Charles III’s wife, Queen Camilla. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.
Insider

Here's what we know about Queen's Elizabeth's final hours

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday — concluding her 70-year reign. The Queen had faced health challenges during the later chunk of her life — having experienced brief hospitalization in October of last year, continuous episodic "mobility issues," and a case of the coronavirus in February.
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
People

Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood a symbolic watch at their mother's coffin at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh Queen Elizabeth's four children carried out a solemn tradition. On Monday evening, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward came together to conduct the Vigil of the Princes as their mother's coffin laid in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. The siblings stepped out beside their mother's casket, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped with a floral wreath and the Crown of Scotland. For about...
People

People

