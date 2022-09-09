Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Grantville Mill on the agenda again
After voting that Grantville’s Historic Preservation Commission overstepped its authority when denying a request to knock down part of a wall to allow machinery into the old Grantville mill, one councilman wants to go further and remove the building from the city’s historic district. The item was listed...
Newnan Times-Herald
LOST in Judgment
The recent article in the NTH lays out the quandary Coweta County has, primarily with the City of Newnan, in reaching an amicable agreement on the expenditure of the precious one-cent Local Option Sales Tax. The City of Newnan government has an unquenchable desire for high-density housing and has achieved...
Newnan Times-Herald
Dunaway Gardens set to return
Now that Coweta County commissioners have rezoned the last portion of the Dunaway Gardens property to Limited Use Historic, the Gardens will come full circle. Tena Clark and her business partner, Lynn Eden, purchased the property in 2021 and plan to return Dunaway Gardens to its original purpose, including a restaurant, theater and spa.
DeKalb reopens applications for rental assistance
For the first time in several months, DeKalb County is accepting new applications for rental assistance....
Cobb’s trash services proposal quashed by residents, sanitation companies
Cobb County commissioners will not move forward with the proposal to regulate sanitation services in the county after backlash from residents and trash companies.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan goes with Amwaste for solid waste
The Newnan City Council voted in favor of an agreement with Amwaste to serve as the city’s solid waste provider starting in 2023. The agreement will bring to an end the nine-month process that the city has undergone to get a new solid waste agreement for 2023 and beyond, after their existing contract with GFL Environmental terminates at the end of the 2022 calendar year.
Newnan Times-Herald
See & Do: Week of Sept. 11
Newnan / Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Following on the heels of last year’s successful Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson, another concert to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. This year’s event will feature Brantley Gilbert, Locash, Gyth Rigdon and DeeJay Silver, this event will take place at Ashley Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 6. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the event – No outside food, beverages, coolers, cameras, fireworks, weapons, etc. will be allowed. The event is rain or shine and no refunds.
Roswell plans to revitalize the area around the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Highway 9
ROSWELL — The city of Roswell is planning to revitalize the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road and Highway 9, as well as the area within a half-mile radius of it. The city council has tasked the Downtown Development Authority to create a master plan for the area and The DDA will contract with the Sizemore Group planning firm to complete the plan.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb school board asked to consider public conduct policy
The Cobb Board of Education will be asked on Thursday to adopt a policy to govern conduct by members of the public at school board meetings. Proposals include the possibility of allowing the school board to meet in an alternate location should disruptions get out of hand and calling on law enforcement to intervene “in any potential violation of law.”
'This is a headache' | Residents in Atlanta neighborhood say they were without water despite paying bill
ATLANTA — Imagine getting home, turning on the faucet, and no water comes out. Families in Southwest Atlanta said they’ve been without water for at least four days, despite paying their bills. Jasmine Taylor said she realized she did not have water when she got to her Cascade...
Newnan Times-Herald
James Alvin Ayers
Mr. James Alvin Ayers, age 76, of Newnan, Georgia passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Alvin Ayers and Margie Smith Ayers and brother, Donald L. Ayers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Elaine Carey Ayers; sons, Jimmy Dean Ayers, Jeffrey Allen Ayers (Tammy), Jason Donald Ayers; sisters, Debbie Hilty, Nancy Davis; grandchildren, David Ayers, Justin Ayers, Cody Ayers, Alyssa Ayers; great grandchild, Jovie Ann Ayers; step-grandchildren, Brittney Abraham, Todd Clanton, Adam Clanton; step- great grandchildren, Grady Jo Clanton and Maggie EmmiLee Clanton.
CBS 46
Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
thecitymenus.com
Surprising: rue21 leaving Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center
“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.
UPDATE: Where to pay your respects to slain Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski today
Up to 1,000 vehicles are expected to participate in a funeral procession today for Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Randall K...
wabe.org
Stone Mountain approves cemetery cleanup amid debate over Confederate graves
The Stone Mountain City Council voted Sept. 6 to approve a contract for cemetery clean-up, but not without debate about whether that would extend to Confederate memorials. City Council approved a contract with Ground Guys in an amount not to exceed $9,030 for a one-time cleanup of the cemetery. Councilmember...
Newnan Times-Herald
Georgia Bone and Joint Welcomes Michael Webber, M.D.
Georgia Bone and Joint, an orthopedic practice dedicated to providing exceptional care to the residents of Atlanta’s southside including Coweta, Fayette and Spalding counties, is excited to announce the continued growth of their practice and invites the community to join them in welcoming Dr. Michael Webber to their experienced and knowledgeable medical team.
Newnan Times-Herald
POW/MIA recognition day Friday
National POW/MIA Recognition Day will be observed on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Newnan. The ceremony will recognize and honor those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing from past conflicts. The ceremony will be similar to other...
Newnan Times-Herald
Cashwell exhibit reception at Boyd Gallery Friday
The Boyd Gallery will hold a reception for an exhibit by acclaimed plein air painter Charles Cashwell on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Cashwell’s art career began when, as a child, he became fascinated by a neighbor’s art studio. The...
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Tia
Tia is a gray tabby domestic shorthair with a sweet disposition. She can be a little timid at first but warms up very quickly to new people and other cats. Listed as a healthy five-month-old cat, Tia has been at the shelter since early August after being brought in as a stray from Main Street.
Cherokee County Fire Department renames streets in honor of fallen firefighter and wife
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services revealed new street signs to honor one of their own. Justin Hicks and his wife Amber were tragically murdered last year in their Cobb County home. Justin served as a firefighter with Cherokee County from 2015 and...
