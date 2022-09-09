ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Grantville Mill on the agenda again

After voting that Grantville’s Historic Preservation Commission overstepped its authority when denying a request to knock down part of a wall to allow machinery into the old Grantville mill, one councilman wants to go further and remove the building from the city’s historic district. The item was listed...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

LOST in Judgment

The recent article in the NTH lays out the quandary Coweta County has, primarily with the City of Newnan, in reaching an amicable agreement on the expenditure of the precious one-cent Local Option Sales Tax. The City of Newnan government has an unquenchable desire for high-density housing and has achieved...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Dunaway Gardens set to return

Now that Coweta County commissioners have rezoned the last portion of the Dunaway Gardens property to Limited Use Historic, the Gardens will come full circle. Tena Clark and her business partner, Lynn Eden, purchased the property in 2021 and plan to return Dunaway Gardens to its original purpose, including a restaurant, theater and spa.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Government
City
Newnan, GA
State
California State
Coweta County, GA
Government
County
Coweta County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan goes with Amwaste for solid waste

The Newnan City Council voted in favor of an agreement with Amwaste to serve as the city’s solid waste provider starting in 2023. The agreement will bring to an end the nine-month process that the city has undergone to get a new solid waste agreement for 2023 and beyond, after their existing contract with GFL Environmental terminates at the end of the 2022 calendar year.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

See & Do: Week of Sept. 11

Newnan / Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Following on the heels of last year’s successful Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson, another concert to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. This year’s event will feature Brantley Gilbert, Locash, Gyth Rigdon and DeeJay Silver, this event will take place at Ashley Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 6. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the event – No outside food, beverages, coolers, cameras, fireworks, weapons, etc. will be allowed. The event is rain or shine and no refunds.
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Realtors#Organic Tea#Weeds#Art#Tea Garden#Linus Business#Business Industry#Rural Conservation
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb school board asked to consider public conduct policy

The Cobb Board of Education will be asked on Thursday to adopt a policy to govern conduct by members of the public at school board meetings. Proposals include the possibility of allowing the school board to meet in an alternate location should disruptions get out of hand and calling on law enforcement to intervene “in any potential violation of law.”
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

James Alvin Ayers

Mr. James Alvin Ayers, age 76, of Newnan, Georgia passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Alvin Ayers and Margie Smith Ayers and brother, Donald L. Ayers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Elaine Carey Ayers; sons, Jimmy Dean Ayers, Jeffrey Allen Ayers (Tammy), Jason Donald Ayers; sisters, Debbie Hilty, Nancy Davis; grandchildren, David Ayers, Justin Ayers, Cody Ayers, Alyssa Ayers; great grandchild, Jovie Ann Ayers; step-grandchildren, Brittney Abraham, Todd Clanton, Adam Clanton; step- great grandchildren, Grady Jo Clanton and Maggie EmmiLee Clanton.
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
thecitymenus.com

Surprising: rue21 leaving Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center

“Everything Must Go” signage caught us by surprise over the weekend, as rue21 is preparing to close down their longstanding Carrollton Crossroads Shopping Center location. We reached out to a team member at 1321 S. Park Street which indeed confirmed the closure, but could not give us an end date for the store geared to GEN-Z’s. Additional locations similar to Carrollton’s have announced closures, such as Culpepper, Virginia; Seneca, South Carolina; and Richmond, Kentucky.
CARROLLTON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Georgia Bone and Joint Welcomes Michael Webber, M.D.

Georgia Bone and Joint, an orthopedic practice dedicated to providing exceptional care to the residents of Atlanta’s southside including Coweta, Fayette and Spalding counties, is excited to announce the continued growth of their practice and invites the community to join them in welcoming Dr. Michael Webber to their experienced and knowledgeable medical team.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

POW/MIA recognition day Friday

National POW/MIA Recognition Day will be observed on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Newnan. The ceremony will recognize and honor those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing from past conflicts. The ceremony will be similar to other...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Cashwell exhibit reception at Boyd Gallery Friday

The Boyd Gallery will hold a reception for an exhibit by acclaimed plein air painter Charles Cashwell on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Cashwell’s art career began when, as a child, he became fascinated by a neighbor’s art studio. The...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Tia

Tia is a gray tabby domestic shorthair with a sweet disposition. She can be a little timid at first but warms up very quickly to new people and other cats. Listed as a healthy five-month-old cat, Tia has been at the shelter since early August after being brought in as a stray from Main Street.
NEWNAN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy