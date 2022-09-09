ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironwood, MI

WLUC

Ironwood City Commission finds solutions for housing demand

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ironwood City Commission is working on solutions to its local housing demand. In August, the city of Ironwood approved the purchase of the former Sleight Elementary School with the intention of using the building to create affordable housing. However, the city says the plan fell through when the seller did not accept the city’s contingencies. Now, the Ironwood Community Director, Tom Bergman says the City Commission is working on a revised zoning ordinance as another possible solution.
IRONWOOD, MI
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Biwabik, Superior, Ashland

Biwabik, MN- Honktoberfest is Saturday, September 24. The celebration is jam-packed with something for the whole family. From Dachshund Races, which have been expanded this year to fit more spectators, to an ATV Raffle and even Brewfest there is no shortage of fun to be had. Honk the Moose is a community celebrity that was the focus of a 1935 book. Honktoberfest not only celebrates him but Bavarian Oktoberfest too.
SUPERIOR, WI
wnmufm.org

Missing man located deceased

ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, MI— A missing Ontonagon Township man has been found dead. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post say 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was located Saturday around 11:30 a.m. by a member of a volunteer search party. He was about 1.5 miles west of where his ATV was found on Lakeshore Drive.
ONTONAGON, MI
WDIO-TV

Ashland woman arrested on suspected drug charges

An Ashland, Wisconsin woman was arrested Monday on what authorities say is part of an ongoing drug investigation. According to a release from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had approximately 50 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of methamphetamine, and $3,000 in cash with her at the time of her arrest.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

