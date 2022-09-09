Read full article on original website
WLUC
Ironwood City Commission finds solutions for housing demand
IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ironwood City Commission is working on solutions to its local housing demand. In August, the city of Ironwood approved the purchase of the former Sleight Elementary School with the intention of using the building to create affordable housing. However, the city says the plan fell through when the seller did not accept the city’s contingencies. Now, the Ironwood Community Director, Tom Bergman says the City Commission is working on a revised zoning ordinance as another possible solution.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Biwabik, Superior, Ashland
Biwabik, MN- Honktoberfest is Saturday, September 24. The celebration is jam-packed with something for the whole family. From Dachshund Races, which have been expanded this year to fit more spectators, to an ATV Raffle and even Brewfest there is no shortage of fun to be had. Honk the Moose is a community celebrity that was the focus of a 1935 book. Honktoberfest not only celebrates him but Bavarian Oktoberfest too.
wnmufm.org
Missing man located deceased
ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, MI— A missing Ontonagon Township man has been found dead. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post say 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was located Saturday around 11:30 a.m. by a member of a volunteer search party. He was about 1.5 miles west of where his ATV was found on Lakeshore Drive.
wpr.org
For more than 120 years, a mill operated in Park Falls. Now, the site is home to a crypto-mining operation.
For more than 40 years, John Tapplin worked at the paper mill in Park Falls. As a machine tender, Tapplin made paper along with hundreds of other employees for decades until the mill shut down for good last year. "The place was good to me over the years. I raised...
WDIO-TV
Ashland woman arrested on suspected drug charges
An Ashland, Wisconsin woman was arrested Monday on what authorities say is part of an ongoing drug investigation. According to a release from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, the woman had approximately 50 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of methamphetamine, and $3,000 in cash with her at the time of her arrest.
