IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ironwood City Commission is working on solutions to its local housing demand. In August, the city of Ironwood approved the purchase of the former Sleight Elementary School with the intention of using the building to create affordable housing. However, the city says the plan fell through when the seller did not accept the city’s contingencies. Now, the Ironwood Community Director, Tom Bergman says the City Commission is working on a revised zoning ordinance as another possible solution.

IRONWOOD, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO