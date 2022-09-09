Read full article on original website
Sam Fender Cancels Tour Dates to Tend to His Mental Health: 'I've Neglected Myself'
The British rocker said his friends and colleagues have been worried about him "for a while," and that it's "impossible to do this work" while on the road touring Sam Fender is taking a step back. The British musician, 28, announced this week that he's canceling a series of shows in order to tend to his mental health, as a whirlwind year filled with dozens of international tour dates have left him "burnt out." "It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs...
Zac Efron Greets Fans at TIFF Premiere of His Movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Zac Efron told PEOPLE the movie is "about war and a really difficult time, but it has a great sense of humor about it and I think it's fantastic" Zac Efron is sharing his latest movie with the world. The 34-year-old actor celebrated the premiere of his new comedy The Greatest Beer Run Ever at the Toronto International Film Festival Tuesday, greeting fans and signing autographs outside Roy Thomson Hall. Efron also posed with cast and crew members, including director Peter Farrelly. In the movie, Efron stars as real-life local hero Chickie Donohue,...
The Great British Baking Show Season 10 Kicks Off with 'Astounding Cakes' — Watch the Trailer
PEOPLE has an exclusive premiere of the trailer for the new season of The Great British Baking Show, which premieres Sept. 16 on Netflix A new season of The Great British Baking Show is coming soon to Netflix, and now there's a taste of what's to come! The latest installment of the beloved baking competition series premieres on the streaming platform Sept. 16. Judging from the show's official trailer — which PEOPLE can exclusively debut — the show is going to be as sweet and satisfying as ever. Once again, a dozen...
