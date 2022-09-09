ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Stateside Deli & Restaurant (Okemos)

It’s been a while since I’ve pulled a job in East Lansing. I’ve been to the City of Lansing a few times recently but never really get past downtown. Last week, I got assigned to work in East Lansing on a Friday night. I was meeting a...
OKEMOS, MI
Raising Cane’s opening first Michigan location in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain based out of Louisiana, is opening its first Michigan location off Michigan State University’s campus next month. The newest location is set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue near M.A.C. Street. Snap Custom Pizza was the...
EAST LANSING, MI
MDOT Plans to Save Pollinators With New Flower Fields Along US-131

You may have heard about places like Ann Arbor participating in "No Mow May", but this is taking it to the next level. In an effort to save pollinators and protect their habitats, Michigan's Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working on a new Pollinator Habitat Management Program". In plain English, they're trying to save the bees!
MICHIGAN STATE
Events in Lansing held to address food insecurity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity. That’s why the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is hosting two events on Tuesday to address the issue. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the LRCC will host a roundtable panel discussion about food insecurity within the community at...
LANSING, MI
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?

Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
BURTON, MI
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
MSU Start Time For Minnesota Game Announced

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, September 24th, will kick off at 3:30pm and be televised on the Big Ten Network. It is the Big Ten opener for both teams and at the moment each has a 2-0 record. Michigan State plays at Washington this Saturday, kick time in Michigan 7:30pm and ABC televises this game.
EAST LANSING, MI
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
Traveling vintage market bringing 150+ vendors to Chelsea

CHELSEA, MI – Finders Keepers Vintage Market will soon bring vintage furniture, original artwork, food trucks, a mobile bar, live music and more to Chelsea.. The one-day event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds, 20501 W. Old U.S. 12. Those interested in getting in at 10 a.m. can purchase early-bird tickets for $10 online. General admission, beginning at 11 a.m., is $5 cash at the gate. Those 12 and younger get in free.
CHELSEA, MI
MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
EAST LANSING, MI
