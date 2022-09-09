Read full article on original website
Related
swmichigandining.com
Stateside Deli & Restaurant (Okemos)
It’s been a while since I’ve pulled a job in East Lansing. I’ve been to the City of Lansing a few times recently but never really get past downtown. Last week, I got assigned to work in East Lansing on a Friday night. I was meeting a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Raising Cane’s opening first Michigan location in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Raising Cane’s, a restaurant chain based out of Louisiana, is opening its first Michigan location off Michigan State University’s campus next month. The newest location is set to open at 301 East Grand River Avenue near M.A.C. Street. Snap Custom Pizza was the...
MDOT Plans to Save Pollinators With New Flower Fields Along US-131
You may have heard about places like Ann Arbor participating in "No Mow May", but this is taking it to the next level. In an effort to save pollinators and protect their habitats, Michigan's Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working on a new Pollinator Habitat Management Program". In plain English, they're trying to save the bees!
WILX-TV
Events in Lansing held to address food insecurity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across mid-Michigan, 94,000 people face food insecurity. That’s why the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is hosting two events on Tuesday to address the issue. Starting at 11:30 a.m., the LRCC will host a roundtable panel discussion about food insecurity within the community at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8th grade football game in Jackson, Mich. paused, stadium locked down after shots fired in vicinity
JACKSON, Mich — An eighth-grade football game in Jackson, Michigan, was locked down Tuesday evening after shots were fired "from an unknown location in the area of the stadium," according to a message from Tecumseh Middle School Superintendent Rick Hilderley sent to parents. Jackson police later gave an "all...
What happened to the Speedway Speedy Freeze?
Stopping at Speedway gas stations to fuel up or get the drink that energizes you on the way to work has changed. Have you noticed the Speedy Freeze has been replaced by the 7-11 Slurpee? Look around and you'll see other 7-11 products from bottled water to their famed Big Gulp fountain pop.
Lansing Woman Claims She Found Poop on Her Subway Sandwich
A Tik Tok user from Lansing claims that she found feces in the wrapper of a sandwich she ordered from Subway. TikToker @Kelscoyne recently posted a video to try and grab the attention of Subway after she found poop wrapped up in her Subway sandwich. In the video below, she...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Corn Maze Is Perfect For Michigan And Michigan State Fans
It's that time of year again in Michigan. Summer is winding down, the kids are back in school, and we're getting ready for cooler fall weather. When fall finally arrives, one fun thing to do is go to a corn maze. If your friends and family are fans of The Spartans or The Wolverines, then this corn maze is perfect for them.
WILX-TV
MSU Start Time For Minnesota Game Announced
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, September 24th, will kick off at 3:30pm and be televised on the Big Ten Network. It is the Big Ten opener for both teams and at the moment each has a 2-0 record. Michigan State plays at Washington this Saturday, kick time in Michigan 7:30pm and ABC televises this game.
fox2detroit.com
'That's not chocolate': Michigan woman claims Subway sandwich had feces on it
EAST LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State University senior claims a sandwich she ordered from an East Lansing Subway had an extra topping she didn't ask for – feces. Kelsey Coyne posted a TikTok after discovering what she thinks was poop on her lunch. "There is feces....
Check It Out! New BBQ Joint is Replacing Former Speedy Chick in Battle Creek
Back in March 2022 beloved chicken shack Speedy Chick abruptly closed after serving southwest Michigan for over 56 years. As much as we hated to see the old Speedy Chick on Michigan Ave. close, we're happy to hear that the building won't continue to sit there empty!. At the start...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Thieves make off with historical Charlotte Frontier Days banner
For years, a banner attached to the Eaton County Fairgrounds fence in Charlotte advertised the town's annual Frontier Days celebration. But now, the sign, which was tightly fastened, has vanished.
Traveling vintage market bringing 150+ vendors to Chelsea
CHELSEA, MI – Finders Keepers Vintage Market will soon bring vintage furniture, original artwork, food trucks, a mobile bar, live music and more to Chelsea.. The one-day event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Chelsea Community Fairgrounds, 20501 W. Old U.S. 12. Those interested in getting in at 10 a.m. can purchase early-bird tickets for $10 online. General admission, beginning at 11 a.m., is $5 cash at the gate. Those 12 and younger get in free.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
East Lansing shooting has residents and students feeling uneasy
Members of a bustling neighborhood in East Lansing are feeling a bit anxious after hearing the news about a shooting that happened over the weekend.
WILX-TV
MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
These Six Michigan Restaurants Featured on Reality TV Have Sadly Closed
It's unfortunate but restaurants come and go, sometimes with little warning or fanfare. These six Michigan have all sadly gone by the wayside even after being featured on national TV. Is Being Featured on a TV Reality Show Good For Business?. Oftentimes, an appearance on a TV show like 'Restaurant:...
Abandoned Cat Lady House Found by Two Michiganders in Ohio
There are so many people throughout the country that have been labeled 'cat people' because of their love of animals...they haven't got the heart to give away or fix their cats. And soon, the place is overrun with countless felines. This was the extreme case with 69-year-old Nancy Helms, who...
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0