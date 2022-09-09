ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
dotesports.com

Best League of Legends educational streamers

Improving in League of Legends is a time-consuming trial and error process that includes VOD analysis, champion and role mastery paired with ingenious rule-bending, limit testing, and long practicing hours. Since it can be rather unforgiving to dive alone into this challenging learning process, players often resort to reading and watching comprehensive guides that break down the critical points into easily digestible truths. Other than that, players absolutely love coming to their favorite streamers with tons of questions that need answering.
dotesports.com

Jungle champions, including Udyr, Hecarim, remain key focus for League devs in final patch before Worlds 2022

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, and today, Riot Games revealed a preview of Patch 12.18, the patch the tournament will be played on. This season, Riot has been implementing changes at a gradual pace over the last few weeks as opposed to overhauling the game with one big Worlds patch. Since Patch 12.16, the League developers have been planning for the tournament. Patch 12.18 stands as the culmination of several months’ work of balancing changes.
dotesports.com

Complexity stun Astralis at ESL Pro League season 16

Complexity reverse swept Astralis 2-1 today in the opening round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group C, collecting one of the biggest victories the organization has had with its North American CS:GO roster. The collective effort and calmness of Complexity were what helped them defeat Astralis. They were...
dotesports.com

Best Miss Fortune counters in League of Legends

Ever since she strutted onto the Summoner’s Rift in 2010, Miss Fortune has become a staple champion for many League of Legends AD carries and supports around the world. Runeterra’s favorite bounty hunter brings a whole cascade of damage in her kit that can instantly burst down an unwary enemy team with ease.
dotesports.com

Best legends for ranked in Apex

There are several game modes players can enjoy in Apex Legends, but one stands out as a favorite among fans: ranked. The game’s ranked battle royale mode is clearly one of its most popular, testing players’ mechanical skill, tactical strategy, and luck. Alongside the more fun experience ranked...
dotesports.com

Ubisoft confirms it will price AAA games at $70

For roughly the last two decades, new AAA games would cost around $60 fresh out of the box. Players would have access to the complete game with no additional purchases outside of the introduction of DLC. However, it now appears that some big developers like Ubisoft will begin pricing their biggest games at $70 each.
dotesports.com

VALORANT 2023 full schedule: Masters, international leagues, Challengers

The 2023 competitive VALORANT season will feature some new leagues and some familiar tournaments that are set to begin early next year, tournament organizer and game developer Riot Games revealed today. Here are all the details we know so far on the 2023 VALORANT season schedule. International leagues and events.
dotesports.com

Tekken 8 officially showcased at new PlayStation State of Play

Bandai Namco shocked fans during the PlayStation State of Play today by giving fans their first look at the next era of Tekken, confirming that it is in fact Tekken 8 coming next for fans. Not only did fans get to see their first look at the game but also...
dotesports.com

BoxBox comments on ‘infinite cycle’ of microtransactions in games like League of Legends

Twitch streamer and League of Legends veteran player BoxBox recently detailed how microtransactions have the potential to lock players into an endless cycle of purchasing more in-game currency. Microtransactions are among the most prevalent and widely disputed trends in the modern gaming ecosystem since countless popular titles have integrated in-game...
dotesports.com

League of Legends guide to minions

League of Legends is a complex game, and there are a lot of things to learn and master if you aim to become a professional player or just simply climb the ladder in solo queue. Managing and farming minions are major factors. Minions are units that spawn for both teams...
dotesports.com

When does The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release?

After defeating Calamity Ganon in one of the most critically-acclaimed games of the past decade, fans have breathlessly waited for more news and information about Nintendo’s planned sequel, tentatively called Breath of the Wild 2. Now, we have more footage than ever of the new game, as well as...
dotesports.com

When does Octopath Traveler 2 launch?

Fans of the throwback art-style and sprawling narratives of Octopath Traveler got a treat at today’s Nintendo Direct, with Nintendo showing off game footage and more information about the sequel to the RPG, Octopath Traveler 2. Sporting the same distinctive art style and your choice of eight different characters and stories to choose from, Octopath Traveler 2 should have everything fans of the series crave.
TVLine

The Challenge: USA Finale Recap: Who Won the Money and a Chance to Compete in the World Championship?

The Challenge: USA wrapped up its first season Wednesday, and while it crowned CBS’ first-ever champions, it also branded itself as “The One Where Everybody Quit.” I admit: It’s very easy to be a keyboard warrior, watching the show from my temperature-controlled living room and comfy couch, as I armchair quarterback this whole shebang. But after 43 seasons (spinoffs included; 44 if we’re counting the Spring Break Challenge), the night’s Quit-a-Palooza was unlike anything we’ve seen before, and frankly, it wasn’t all that exciting to watch. Let’s break it all down, including who was medically DQ’d, who tapped out and who...
