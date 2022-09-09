ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame social media goes full Wizard of Oz for home opener

 5 days ago
In recent years Notre Dame has opened the home slate of the regular season by welcoming some huge brands to Notre Dame Stadium as Texas (2015), Michigan (2018) have both helped open the venue for the year but this year won’t offer quite the same punch with Marshall.

It’s the first meeting ever between Notre Dame and Marshall as the two have the Randy Moss and Cain Madden connections, and that’s about it in terms of history on the gridiron. However, Marshall is a very accomplished program that because of a tragedy over 50 years ago, and because of great successes as a I-AA program in the late-90’s, draws more attention than other programs that are roughly the same caliber.

That wasn’t the direction the Notre Dame media team went with their hype video for the 2022 home opener though as they instead did their best Dorothy impressions from “The Wizard of Oz” by reminding Fighting Irish fans that there really is no place quite like home. Take a watch below:

Notre Dame has also announced that Saturday’s game is now officially a sellout.

SOUTH BEND, IN
