Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
Alfajer’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Emir “Alfajer” Ali Beder is a rising star in the VALORANT competitive scene, shining for the first time in the VCT EMEA Stage Two Challengers group stage earlier this year by earning some outstanding stats. The sentinel and duelist player since won the VCT EMEA Challengers Stage Two...
Faultless G2 top EPL Group B, group rivals FaZe, Outsiders also make playoffs

The final Counter-Strike matches in Group B ESL Pro League Season 16 have wrapped up, with an unexpected undefeated run from the upgraded G2 squad. The international roster starring dominant rilfer Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač didn’t drop a map throughout the entire group stage, with the last map against Outsiders pushing G2 to the brink.
Santorin shuts down LCS retirement rumors: ‘I’ve never felt better’

Despite rumors that Lucas “Santorin” Tao Kilmer Larsen could potentially be retiring from professional League of Legends after the LCS season, he’s confirmed he’s here to stay. The Team Liquid jungler shut down rumors on Twitter, claiming he’s “never felt better in my life while competing.”...
Jungle champions, including Udyr, Hecarim, remain key focus for League devs in final patch before Worlds 2022

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, and today, Riot Games revealed a preview of Patch 12.18, the patch the tournament will be played on. This season, Riot has been implementing changes at a gradual pace over the last few weeks as opposed to overhauling the game with one big Worlds patch. Since Patch 12.16, the League developers have been planning for the tournament. Patch 12.18 stands as the culmination of several months’ work of balancing changes.
Best legends for ranked in Apex

There are several game modes players can enjoy in Apex Legends, but one stands out as a favorite among fans: ranked. The game’s ranked battle royale mode is clearly one of its most popular, testing players’ mechanical skill, tactical strategy, and luck. Alongside the more fun experience ranked...
Tekken 8 officially showcased at new PlayStation State of Play

Bandai Namco shocked fans during the PlayStation State of Play today by giving fans their first look at the next era of Tekken, confirming that it is in fact Tekken 8 coming next for fans. Not only did fans get to see their first look at the game but also...
Is Goldeneye 007 coming to Game Pass?

One of the biggest and most surprising reveals from September’s Nintendo Direct was Goldeneye 007 finally making its way to modern consoles with online multiplayer. One of the most beloved N64 shooters and a game that captured attention around the world, with players trying to race through the game’s plot or beat their friend’s in the highly praised split-screen multiplayer.
Best Miss Fortune counters in League of Legends

Ever since she strutted onto the Summoner’s Rift in 2010, Miss Fortune has become a staple champion for many League of Legends AD carries and supports around the world. Runeterra’s favorite bounty hunter brings a whole cascade of damage in her kit that can instantly burst down an unwary enemy team with ease.
How to redeem Fortnite’s free end-of-season rewards

Fortnite is one of the hottest live-service games out right now, with hundreds of thousands of players logging into competitive Arena matches. Many fans log on regularly to test their skills against others in the ranked competitive modes. Epic Games has given out rewards in past seasons based on how far a player got in the Arena’s ranks and the end of the season.
League of Legends guide to minions

League of Legends is a complex game, and there are a lot of things to learn and master if you aim to become a professional player or just simply climb the ladder in solo queue. Managing and farming minions are major factors. Minions are units that spawn for both teams...
How to enable cloud saves for cross progression in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been a hit among players, building on a lot of things from past games in the genre. Gameloft accomplishes a lot with Dreamlight Valley, allowing players to live with some of their favorite Disney characters. Something else the game offers is a way to connect your saves across devices, allowing you to pick up and play from any other available platform.
Chamber to be hit with further nerfs, Fade and Cypher to undergo changes in VALORANT

Several of the newest agents in VALORANT will be hit with changes in the future, developer Riot Games announced today. Riot revealed in the latest State of the Agents blog post that Chamber will undergo nerfs because he is “too powerful,” according to the developers. Meanwhile, other agents like Fade will be tweaked in the future while Cypher could be updated.
Here are the most improved players in FIFA 23

As superficial as it may seem to some, having your overall rating increased in FIFA is a solid sign of improvement for any soccer player. And according to EA, no one improved more than the players on this list. FIFA 22 is on the verge of being forgotten, but we...
What time does Call of Duty: Next start?

The future of the entire Call of Duty franchise is about to be revealed. Call of Duty: Next is a massive live stream event. Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile will all be on display on Sept. 15. The stream can be found on Call of Duty’s Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
A Mudmouth bug is ruining Salmon Run matches in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 players who dived into Salmon Run over the weekend to explore the new content on offer have come across one of the game’s most annoying and destructive bugs that is causing players to quit the game mode until Nintendo fixes it. So why exactly is this a...
