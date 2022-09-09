King County seeking public feedback on White Center’s scooter program

It’s been just over two years since King County rolled out a scooter share pilot program in White Center, and they’re seeking public feedback.

Two scooter providers – Lime and Spin – have been contracted for this share pilot program, which operates much like bike share programs – anyone can access a scooter using a smartphone app, ride to their destination, and leave the scooter in an appropriate location.

“Please help King County understand how the shared scooter program has impacted the greater White Center area (North Highline Urban Unincorporated Area) by taking a quick 3-minute survey,” organizers said. “Your responses are anonymous and will only be used to help the County make the best program for your community.”

The County wants to clarify that its shared scooter program in White Center is separate from the City of Seattle’s shared scooter program. Seattle’s program is within Seattle city limits and King County’s program is south of SW Roxbury Street, which is Seattle’s southwest border with White Center.