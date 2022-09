BERLIN (AP) — Luka Doncic and Slovenia roared back from a 23-point deficit, and looked as if they were well on their way to a berth in the EuroBasket semifinals. Poland had other ideas — and in an absolute shocker, EuroBasket will have a new champion. Mateusz Ponitka had 26 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, and Poland beat Slovenia 90-87 to move into the semifinals of the European championships for the first time since 1971. Vlatko Cancar led Slovenia with 21 points, and Goran Dragic scored 17.

BASKETBALL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO