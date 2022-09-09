ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale man to serve 60 years in sexual assault plea deal

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gary Messick, 50, of Springdale, will serve 60 years in prison after reaching a plea agreement on multiple sexual assault charges.

Messick was arrested in September 2021 after a 16-year-old girl called an Arkansas State Police hotline to report that Messick sexually abused her when she was four to eight years old. Investigators conducted forensic interviews with the girl and two other minors, ages eight and 12.

Messick was first interviewed at the Springdale Police Department on April 22, 2021. He said he “had no idea where it came from” regarding the allegations made on the hotline call.

In a follow-up interview on August 12, 2021, Messick admitted to making inappropriate contact “multiple times.” When police asked what was going through his mind during the interview, he said “he was worried about losing his job and everything.”

He was arrested on September 26, 2021 and charged with three counts of first degree sexual assault.

On September 6, he pleaded guilty. The agreement was signed by his defense attorney, Seth Irwin, and Benton County deputy prosecutor Tim McDonald.

Judge Robin Green in the Circuit Court of Benton County then signed a county jail order, remanding Messick into the custody of the Department of Corrections to serve his 60-year sentence.

