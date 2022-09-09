Read full article on original website
Health Headlines: Opioid alternatives for post-surgery pain relief
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In the wake of an epidemic of opioid addiction and death, there is a growing movement among surgeons to find other ways to successfully manage post-surgery pain. Every day in the U.S., 130 people die from an opioid overdose. Sometimes the drugs are obtained illegally,...
Health Headlines: New therapy helping veterans with headaches and memory loss
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new therapy has been developed specifically for headaches in veterans with brain injuries. Memory loss and headaches still plague army veteran Michael Gater nearly 18 years after he received three traumatic brain injuries during his deployment in Iraq. “Someone had taken an explosive satchel,...
New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
Mother, 3 children accepting donations after house burns on Windmill Ln.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles firefighter received a minor burn injury battling a house fire on Windmill Lane off Gauthier Road Tuesday afternoon. The fire department got the call around 5 p.m. Ten LCFD trucks and one Westlake Fire Department truck worked the scene, taking hours to get the flames under control as the fire burned through the roof of the home.
CCA releases photos of untethered net full of fish off Cameron coast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Photos released by the Coastal Conservation Association show an untethered net full of fish abandoned off the Cameron Coast. In a news release, CCA says the net was seen off of Holly Beach. CCA estimates the net may weigh around 500,000 pounds. Cameron Sheriff Ron...
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Depression Seven forms way out in the Atlantic
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The tropical system we have been tracking for the past few days over the Atlantic Ocean has gained enough organization to be classified as a Tropical Depression. Tropical Depression 7 is located about 750 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is moving westward toward the islands of the Caribbean.
South Beau Closet renting homecoming apparel for free
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a place where you can purchase dresses without cost. Four, Southwest Louisiana sisters have created the perfect dress shopping experience so you can find a dress without spending a dime. With homecoming season approaching, buying dresses, hair, and make-up can become pricey. So,...
Another fire reported at Place Vendome apartments
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fire was reported at Place Vendome apartments Wednesday morning. The complex, which has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, has been the site of numerous fires in the time since the storm. A KPLC viewer captured video of the fire, which officials say was reported...
School lunch menus
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Brown sugar & cinnamon oatmeal, buttered toast, cinnamon apple slices, fruit juice, mandarin, orange chicken, Asian noodles, peas & carrots, broccoli & cheese, fortune cookies, strawberry cups and a choice of milk. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Very berry blueberry muffins, fresh bananas, fruit juice, chili cheese...
How to avoid student loan payment scams
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Student loan payments will soon make a return, but not before some of it is forgiven by the Biden Administration. The Student Debt Relief Plan was announced back in August to help many people transition back into regular payment. As with any money program, sometimes things might sound too good to be true, and scammers are ready to take advantage.
An overhaul to Sulphur’s city charter is in the works after Monday's regular meeting
2 Years Later, KD’s Diner Gets a New Sign
It's no secret that my hideaway for breakfast on Saturday mornings is KD's Diner. It's been a home away from home for many years now. There's just something about the pancakes and the coffee, not to mention the atmosphere. I've literally never had a bad thing from this place. Plus, you can get your gumbo, which is amazing, in a bread bowl!
St. Jude patients sign floor of Dream Home in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Another major milestone at the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles was celebrated this week. Sponsors, subcontractors and vendors gathered Thursday to celebrate the wonderful work being done to benefit St. Jude. Patients signed the floor the day before, complete with cute pictures. “We...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low humidity for a few more days before rain chances return
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast remains nice over the next few days thanks to low humidity which will allow for nighttime lows to again drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s overnight tonight. Plentiful sunshine warms our temperatures up quickly through the day with afternoon highs back into the middle to upper 80s.
CPSO honors deputies who tried to save 6-month-old left in hot car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has awarded two deputies with Commendation Pins for “going above and beyond the call of duty” by trying to save the life of an unresponsive baby. A mother flagged down the deputies in August after allegedly leaving...
Where were you on September 11
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - 21 years ago, one of the worst acts of terrorism happened on American soil. Many might say the world stopped turning for a moment because even now, so many still vividly remember what happened. “I was at McNeese, in my favorite art class and we were...
Beauxdines’ In Lake Charles Temporarily Closes Its Doors
The popular Lake Charles restaurant Beauxdines' has announced that they are temporarily closing its doors. The Lake Charles eatery is best known for great boiled crawfish, boiled and fried shrimp, and great live music on its patio. Beauxdines is not only a great place to eat but they also were...
Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale is experiencing financial woes according to Mayor Gene Paul. When your bills go up and your income goes down, it’s cause for alarm whether you’re a homeowner or a city. Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul is alarmed about their finances and the future.
Two Separate Road Closures in Lake Charles Announced Beginning September 14
Two Separate Road Closures in Lake Charles Announced Beginning September 14. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 13, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced that there will be two road closures beginning on September 14. At 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Pine Street, near the intersection...
