It's no secret that my hideaway for breakfast on Saturday mornings is KD's Diner. It's been a home away from home for many years now. There's just something about the pancakes and the coffee, not to mention the atmosphere. I've literally never had a bad thing from this place. Plus, you can get your gumbo, which is amazing, in a bread bowl!

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO