Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Opioid alternatives for post-surgery pain relief

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In the wake of an epidemic of opioid addiction and death, there is a growing movement among surgeons to find other ways to successfully manage post-surgery pain. Every day in the U.S., 130 people die from an opioid overdose. Sometimes the drugs are obtained illegally,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Louisiana Health
Lake Charles, LA
KPLC TV

Mother, 3 children accepting donations after house burns on Windmill Ln.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles firefighter received a minor burn injury battling a house fire on Windmill Lane off Gauthier Road Tuesday afternoon. The fire department got the call around 5 p.m. Ten LCFD trucks and one Westlake Fire Department truck worked the scene, taking hours to get the flames under control as the fire burned through the roof of the home.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

South Beau Closet renting homecoming apparel for free

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a place where you can purchase dresses without cost. Four, Southwest Louisiana sisters have created the perfect dress shopping experience so you can find a dress without spending a dime. With homecoming season approaching, buying dresses, hair, and make-up can become pricey. So,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Another fire reported at Place Vendome apartments

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another fire was reported at Place Vendome apartments Wednesday morning. The complex, which has been vacant since Hurricane Laura, has been the site of numerous fires in the time since the storm. A KPLC viewer captured video of the fire, which officials say was reported...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

School lunch menus

TUESDAY, SEPT. 13 - Brown sugar & cinnamon oatmeal, buttered toast, cinnamon apple slices, fruit juice, mandarin, orange chicken, Asian noodles, peas & carrots, broccoli & cheese, fortune cookies, strawberry cups and a choice of milk. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14 - Very berry blueberry muffins, fresh bananas, fruit juice, chili cheese...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

How to avoid student loan payment scams

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Student loan payments will soon make a return, but not before some of it is forgiven by the Biden Administration. The Student Debt Relief Plan was announced back in August to help many people transition back into regular payment. As with any money program, sometimes things might sound too good to be true, and scammers are ready to take advantage.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

2 Years Later, KD’s Diner Gets a New Sign

It's no secret that my hideaway for breakfast on Saturday mornings is KD's Diner. It's been a home away from home for many years now. There's just something about the pancakes and the coffee, not to mention the atmosphere. I've literally never had a bad thing from this place. Plus, you can get your gumbo, which is amazing, in a bread bowl!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

St. Jude patients sign floor of Dream Home in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Another major milestone at the St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles was celebrated this week. Sponsors, subcontractors and vendors gathered Thursday to celebrate the wonderful work being done to benefit St. Jude. Patients signed the floor the day before, complete with cute pictures. “We...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Where were you on September 11

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - 21 years ago, one of the worst acts of terrorism happened on American soil. Many might say the world stopped turning for a moment because even now, so many still vividly remember what happened. “I was at McNeese, in my favorite art class and we were...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Oakdale mayor discusses city’s financial problems

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oakdale is experiencing financial woes according to Mayor Gene Paul. When your bills go up and your income goes down, it’s cause for alarm whether you’re a homeowner or a city. Oakdale Mayor Gene Paul is alarmed about their finances and the future.
OAKDALE, LA

