Read full article on original website
Related
Lord Botetourt OL/DL Kesean Anderson checks out Virginia Tech
Six months ago, Lord Botetourt (Daleville, VA) Class of 2024 offensive/defensive lineman Kesean Anderson wasn’t on many college radars. Now, the 6-foot 5-inch, 330-pound prospect has been fielding calls from Oklahoma, visiting Virginia Tech, and has several other schools checking in with the Lord Botetourt program. Last Saturday, Anderson...
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0