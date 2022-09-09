ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law

Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times. Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care...
Prescription drug prices take center stage as patient group calls for greater transparency

Without proper accountability, Floridians are already suffering health care discrimination. One patient advocacy group is calling on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to take a closer look at reforming a key prescription drug program. The Infusion Access Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that focuses on individuals with chronic conditions, says...
LGBTQ+ groups back Charlie Crist, pledge to mobilize voters

Crist called DeSantis a 'nightmare' and called him out for an anti-equality agenda. A coalition of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups is endorsing Charlie Crist for Governor as he seeks to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. The groups, Equality Florida, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and Safeguard...
Gov. DeSantis doles out $1K bonuses to first responders

The checks will be sent out in the next two weeks, DeSantis said. Gov. Ron DeSantis personally put the $1,000 bonuses for first responders into recipients’ hands at an event in Jacksonville on Monday, the first checks to be distributed. The money, which will go to nearly 100,000 first...
Florida Sheriffs Association names Chris Sprowls honorary Sheriff

Sprowls, who was first elected to the House in 2014, grew up the son of a NYPD officer, Joe Sprowls. The Florida Sheriffs Association is naming House Speaker Chris Sprowls an honorary Sheriff, saluting the outgoing lawmaker with a video featuring Sheriffs from across the state as well as Sprowls’ father, who is a retired New York Police detective.
Personnel note: Samantha Ferrin named lead lobbyist at Simply Healthcare

Samantha Ferrin is taking on the lead lobbyist role at Simply Healthcare, an affiliate of Elevance Health. “Samantha Ferrin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in government, politics and policy to the Simply team,” said Holly Prince, the plan president of Simply. “Her experience leading state agencies, working in the Legislature and advocating across industries brings great value to our leadership team and positions her well to be a bold advocate for Simply Healthcare and the members we serve.”
Nassau County School District climbs to No. 2 ranking among 67 Florida districts

Nassau County ranked third in 2020-21 and fourth in 2019-20. The Nassau County School District has a lot on its hands — a prohibitively expensive standard of living that is a problem in attracting and keeping teachers and staff, and the resulting severe labor shortage that accompanies it. Then, there’s skyrocketing growth and the children that come with families moving into the many new houses going up every day, especially between Interstate 95 and Amelia Island.
Trulieve pumps $5M more into marijuana legalization push

Adult-use cannabis push for 2024 has big money behind it already. The industry leader in Florida cannabis is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to expanding the market. Trulieve, which has twice as many storefronts as any competitor and which has historically dominated sales in the...
Florida blimp magnate pleads guilty to stealing nearly $8M in U.S. pandemic aid

Walsh received total loans of just over $7.8 million out of a requested total of $14.7 million, according to federal court records. An international blimp magnate in north-central Florida will be sentenced in January in federal court after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of nearly $8 million in relief aid meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records.
Board of Governors votes to hire Ray Rodrigues as Chancellor

He succeeds Marshall Criser in the role. The Florida Board of Governors (BOG) voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Sen. Ray Rodrigues to be the next Chancellor of Florida’s State University System. The hiring decision came at the same meeting where governors honored outgoing Chancellor Marshall Criser. Rodrigues, an...
Nikki Fried to Gov. DeSantis: Schedule more clemency board meetings

The clemency panel is scheduled to meet just twice this year. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to convene two more meetings of the state clemency board before the end of the year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings of the Florida Board of Executive Clemency were held...
Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says

Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
Giffords PAC backs Charlie Crist for Florida Governor

'His courage to act is what Floridians need at this moment.'. One of the nation’s top gun safety groups will have Democrat Charlie Crist’s back this fall. Giffords PAC endorsed the former Congressman’s campaign for Governor. The organization praised Crist and running mate Karla Hernández as strong...
Enjoy the show: Sparks fly between Florida conservative press members

Plenty are getting roasted in this dumpster fire. All is not well in the world of Florida conservative media. In the race to offer the most unconditionally flattering coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis, outlets have run into some challenges, including each other. At a time when proving conservative bona fides...
Karla Hernández’s video clip on ‘dysfunctional Legislature’ stirs outrage

Working in special education, she says, 'by itself qualifies me to work with a dysfunctional Legislature.'. A national Republican organization is demanding Charlie Crist’s running mate apologize to the state’s special needs students after a video surfaced showing her “demeaning” attack on them. The Democrat’s Lieutenant...
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.13.22

Top government relations firm Ballard Partners is expanding on the homefront with a new office in Sarasota. Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office, which marks the firm’s eighth office in the Sunshine State — Ballard Partners also has offices in Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.
