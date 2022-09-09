Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
AHCA fines abortion clinic over 24-hour wait period law
Records indicate the clinic violated the rule 193 separate times. Florida health officials are fining an Orlando abortion clinic $193,000 for violating a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before abortions are performed, according to a case assigned to an administrative judge Tuesday. The Florida Agency for Health Care...
floridapolitics.com
Prescription drug prices take center stage as patient group calls for greater transparency
Without proper accountability, Floridians are already suffering health care discrimination. One patient advocacy group is calling on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to take a closer look at reforming a key prescription drug program. The Infusion Access Foundation, a national nonprofit organization that focuses on individuals with chronic conditions, says...
floridapolitics.com
LGBTQ+ groups back Charlie Crist, pledge to mobilize voters
Crist called DeSantis a 'nightmare' and called him out for an anti-equality agenda. A coalition of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups is endorsing Charlie Crist for Governor as he seeks to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. The groups, Equality Florida, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and Safeguard...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis doles out $1K bonuses to first responders
The checks will be sent out in the next two weeks, DeSantis said. Gov. Ron DeSantis personally put the $1,000 bonuses for first responders into recipients’ hands at an event in Jacksonville on Monday, the first checks to be distributed. The money, which will go to nearly 100,000 first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Florida Sheriffs Association names Chris Sprowls honorary Sheriff
Sprowls, who was first elected to the House in 2014, grew up the son of a NYPD officer, Joe Sprowls. The Florida Sheriffs Association is naming House Speaker Chris Sprowls an honorary Sheriff, saluting the outgoing lawmaker with a video featuring Sheriffs from across the state as well as Sprowls’ father, who is a retired New York Police detective.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Samantha Ferrin named lead lobbyist at Simply Healthcare
Samantha Ferrin is taking on the lead lobbyist role at Simply Healthcare, an affiliate of Elevance Health. “Samantha Ferrin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in government, politics and policy to the Simply team,” said Holly Prince, the plan president of Simply. “Her experience leading state agencies, working in the Legislature and advocating across industries brings great value to our leadership team and positions her well to be a bold advocate for Simply Healthcare and the members we serve.”
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County School District climbs to No. 2 ranking among 67 Florida districts
Nassau County ranked third in 2020-21 and fourth in 2019-20. The Nassau County School District has a lot on its hands — a prohibitively expensive standard of living that is a problem in attracting and keeping teachers and staff, and the resulting severe labor shortage that accompanies it. Then, there’s skyrocketing growth and the children that come with families moving into the many new houses going up every day, especially between Interstate 95 and Amelia Island.
floridapolitics.com
Trulieve pumps $5M more into marijuana legalization push
Adult-use cannabis push for 2024 has big money behind it already. The industry leader in Florida cannabis is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to expanding the market. Trulieve, which has twice as many storefronts as any competitor and which has historically dominated sales in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
floridapolitics.com
Florida blimp magnate pleads guilty to stealing nearly $8M in U.S. pandemic aid
Walsh received total loans of just over $7.8 million out of a requested total of $14.7 million, according to federal court records. An international blimp magnate in north-central Florida will be sentenced in January in federal court after he pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government of nearly $8 million in relief aid meant to help average Americans during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records.
floridapolitics.com
Florida chapter of world’s largest police union backs Janelle Perez’s Senate bid
Janelle Perez could become the first open gay woman elected to the Florida Senate. A statewide police union 24,000 strong is giving Democratic Senate candidate Janelle Perez its endorsement over the Republican candidate who’s a favorite of the Tallahassee establishment. Perez, a businesswoman who would be the first openly...
floridapolitics.com
Board of Governors votes to hire Ray Rodrigues as Chancellor
He succeeds Marshall Criser in the role. The Florida Board of Governors (BOG) voted unanimously to begin negotiations with Sen. Ray Rodrigues to be the next Chancellor of Florida’s State University System. The hiring decision came at the same meeting where governors honored outgoing Chancellor Marshall Criser. Rodrigues, an...
floridapolitics.com
Nikki Fried to Gov. DeSantis: Schedule more clemency board meetings
The clemency panel is scheduled to meet just twice this year. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to convene two more meetings of the state clemency board before the end of the year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings of the Florida Board of Executive Clemency were held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Former Florida GOP congressional nominee using illegal drugs again, ex-wife says
Jason Mariner earned the GOP nod in the CD 20 Special Election, despite his background as a felon. The convicted felon who lost a congressional Special Election earlier this year as the Republican nominee in South Florida has relapsed into using illegal drugs, and his behavior is threatening the safety of his two young sons, his ex-wife said in a new court pleading.
floridapolitics.com
Giffords PAC backs Charlie Crist for Florida Governor
'His courage to act is what Floridians need at this moment.'. One of the nation’s top gun safety groups will have Democrat Charlie Crist’s back this fall. Giffords PAC endorsed the former Congressman’s campaign for Governor. The organization praised Crist and running mate Karla Hernández as strong...
floridapolitics.com
Enjoy the show: Sparks fly between Florida conservative press members
Plenty are getting roasted in this dumpster fire. All is not well in the world of Florida conservative media. In the race to offer the most unconditionally flattering coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis, outlets have run into some challenges, including each other. At a time when proving conservative bona fides...
floridapolitics.com
Karla Hernández’s video clip on ‘dysfunctional Legislature’ stirs outrage
Working in special education, she says, 'by itself qualifies me to work with a dysfunctional Legislature.'. A national Republican organization is demanding Charlie Crist’s running mate apologize to the state’s special needs students after a video surfaced showing her “demeaning” attack on them. The Democrat’s Lieutenant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
‘Love’ for Gov. DeSantis but no questions from the press during ‘press’ conference
Tt’s not like there were no pertinent questions the press and public might want answered. Talk about a friendly audience — Gov. Ron DeSantis opened the floor for questions at the end of a Jacksonville news conference Monday and left after allowing a single person in the crowd to shout what sounded like, “We love you.”
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Allison Kinney, Matt Mohler, Kathryn Starkey join Alliance to End Human Trafficking board
Two were appointed by House Speaker Chris Sprowls and one was appointed by Senate President Wilton Simpson. Allison Kinney, Matt Mohler and Kathryn Starkey, Chair of the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners, are joining the board of directors of the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking. The Florida Alliance...
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.13.22
Top government relations firm Ballard Partners is expanding on the homefront with a new office in Sarasota. Todd Josko will serve as Managing Partner of the new office, which marks the firm’s eighth office in the Sunshine State — Ballard Partners also has offices in Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 9.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Florida’s electric vehicle charging plan has the feds’ green light. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that President...
Comments / 0