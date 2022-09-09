Read full article on original website
KWQC
Police: Man in custody after shots fired incident at Davenport apartment
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have one person in custody after an overnight shots-fired incident at a Davenport apartment complex. According to Davenport police, officers responded to the 400 block of Betsy Ross Place around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. Davenport police confirmed that Michael Lawrence Stratford Jr, 44, of Davenport, was...
KWQC
Davenport police arrest 3 juveniles on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The three juveniles were arrested on a first-degree theft charge in Davenport Wednesday, according to police. Davenport police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle and three juveniles around 9:20 a.m. running into a house in the 300 block of East 10th Street. According to police, a...
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Davenport Monday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded around 10:53 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Homestead Ave, according to a media release. Scott County Communications said they received multiple calls advising that a neighboring home was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters first on...
KWQC
Rock Island police ask for help identifying suspects in downtown thefts
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a person suspected to be involved in thefts from the downtown area. According to police, the thefts include two purses being stolen from the QC Coffee & Pancake House. Police said the vehicle used is a dark-colored...
KWQC
Police: 1 man injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting in Rock Island Sunday night, police said. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 8 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the area of 12th Street and 21st Avenue, according to a media release. Police said they...
KWQC
Rock Island police arrest man on burglary, theft charges
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is facing charges after police say he stole two purses from a local business and stole money and alcohol from a bar and grill in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded around 1:14 p.m. Sept. 10 to the QC Coffee & Pancake House at 1831 Third Avenue, in reference to two purses being stolen.
977wmoi.com
ISP Investigating Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Henry County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – 2020 Silver Ford Utility. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – 21-year-old male from Annawan, IL – Uninjured. Unit 2 – 50-year-old female – Deceased, Pending next of kin notification. PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling southbound and...
KWQC
Missing Port Byron man found dead Thursday, deputies say
First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 9/12: Clouds and cool temperatures this afternoon. Light rain showers end this afternoon, and it becomes clear overnight with cool temperatures. 1920 vintage football game held Saturday in Rock Island. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was a celebration of pro football history Saturday at Douglas...
KWQC
Rock Island man accused of stabbing man, forcing woman into truck in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was being held without bond Tuesday after police say he stabbed a man multiple times and forced a woman to get inside a pickup truck. Corey Aaron Strang, 31, faces charges of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years...
KWQC
Late night house fire in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police & Fire Departments responded to a house fire near the intersection of Homestead Avenue & Floral Lane Monday night. Police say they received a call about a house fully engulfed in flames at approximately 10:53 p.m. The residence at the time of the fire...
KWQC
Coroner identifies woman killed in crash in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Atkinson woman killed in an early-morning crash Thursday has been identified by the Henry County coroner as 53-year-old Jeanne Johnson. The two-vehicle crash happened on Illinois Route 78 just south of County Highway 22 around 4:55 a.m. According to troopers, a silver 2020 Ford...
KCJJ
Traffic stop leads to weapons charge for Davenport man
A Davenport man pulled over for a traffic violation in Iowa City Saturday faces a weapons charge after a handgun was located in his vehicle. 35-year-old Christopher Anderson was pulled over just after 1 am near the intersection of Dubuque Street and Kimball Road. Upon contact, the officer reportedly observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search located a handgun inside the glove box on top of a bag of leafy green substance that was believed to be marijuana.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
KWQC
6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
Police: Remains of QC man missing for 28 years identified
UPDATE: A Moline man missing for 28 years drowned in 1994, Moline Police say. At a news conference Monday, Moline Police announced the remains of Steven Asplund have been identified. On Jan. 10, 1994, Steven Asplund was reported missing to the Moline Police Department by his fiancée. He had lived in a residence in the […]
35-year-old man killed in ATV crash early Saturday
A 35-year-old Olin, Iowa, man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle ATV crash.
ourquadcities.com
Car fire in Rock Island
Emergency crews responded to a car on fire in Rock Island overnight. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and 23rd Avenue. Firefighters were able to douse the flames, but the car appears to be a total loss. There are no reports of any injuries at...
KWQC
Section of Simmons Street closed beginning Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Section of Simmons Street is set to be closed beginning Monday in Galesburg. Simmons Street will be closed to through traffic between Cherry and Prairie streets beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for sanitary sewer repairs. According to city officials, local access to businesses and the...
No injuries in Davenport house fire
No one was injured in a fire on Homestead Avenue in Davenport last night. Firefighters responded to the 3100 block of Homestead Avenue at about 10:53 p.m. on Monday, September 12 in response to a structure fire. When first responders arrived, they discovered a small one story home that had heavy fire coming from the […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Homeowner holds man, 'in a daze,' at gunpoint after finding him in open garage
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a trespassing charge after being held at gunpoint by resident Monday night. Officers were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a trespasser being held at gunpoint by the property owner at 9:55 p.m.. Upon arrival, the suspect was found sitting on the terrace near the street with another male behind him, pointing a gun at him. The suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg resident, who according to the police report showed signs of intoxication, was handcuffed at the scene.
