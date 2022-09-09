ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on money worldwide. What happens to it now?

By Max Zahn
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdIhS_0hp2tyRv00

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday after ruling for seven decades, is a fixture of popular culture worldwide with depictions on shows like "The Crown" and movies like "The Queen."

But her image is also featured on millions of banknotes and coins across the globe.

British coins featuring Elizabeth were first made available in 1953, a year after she ascended to the throne, according to the nation's coin supplier, Royal Mint. In 1960, Elizabeth became the first British royal to have a photo featured on paper bills.

Her likeness also appears on currency in Commonwealth countries, such as Canada, New Zealand and Australia, among others. Further, she appears on coins and bills made available by the Eastern Caribbean central bank.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth's passing marks the end of multiple political eras: The Note

As King Charles III ascends to the throne, the succession raises questions about what will happen to money that features Elizabeth, and whether currency with depictions of Charles will begin to circulate.

Here's what to know about what will happen to money as British royalty changes hands:

What will happen to British money?

Brits need not worry about whether money that features Elizabeth remains legitimate. In a statement on Thursday, the Bank of England confirmed that banknotes with Elizabeth will continue to be legal tender.

"As the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, the Queen's iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we do," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement .

Additional details about currency changes are expected in the coming days. The Bank of England will make "a further announcement" after a 10-day period of mourning has passed, Bailey said.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

What will happen to Canadian money?

Elizabeth appears on coins and C$20 ($15.28) banknotes in Canada, which cut legal ties with England in 1982 but remains a part of the British Commonwealth.

Paul Badertscher, spokesman for the Bank of Canada, told ABC News that currency featuring Elizabeth stands as legal tender. The country does not have plans in place to change the banknotes he said.

"The current polymer $20 bank note is intended to circulate for years to come," Badertscher said. "There is no legislative requirement to change the design within a prescribed period when the Monarch changes."

"As always, the Minister of Finance is responsible for approving the form and material of any new bank note, including the portrait subject," he added.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth live updates: King Charles delivers speech to nation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgF1H_0hp2tyRv00
Simon Mcgill/Moment Editorial/Getty Images - PHOTO: PPortraits of Queen Elizabeth on old one dollar ($1) paper banknotes of Australia, New Zealand and Fiji and on the current five dollar ($5) polymer banknote of Australia.

What will happen to currency elsewhere that features Elizabeth?

In Australia, Elizabeth appears on the $5 bank note as well as a host of coins.

That money will remain in circulation and will not be withdrawn, since the country plans "no immediate change to Australian banknotes," according to the Australian Central Bank, news outlet The Senior reported .

The country is expected to release a new $5 bill that features Charles, the Australian Central Bank told The Senior.

Similarly, in New Zealand, the $20 bill featuring Elizabeth will remain in use but the country is expected to release a replacement with Charles at a later date. The same goes for various coins in New Zealand on which Elizabeth appears.

MORE: Elton John shares moving tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Toronto concert

How will King Charles III appear on money?

Britain's Royal Mint is expected to issue coins bearing Charles.

Since the throne belonged to King Charles II, in the 17th century, British coinage has abided by a tradition in which a new leader's face appears in the opposite direction of his or her predecessor.

In turn, Charles is expected to appear on coins facing left, in contrast with Elizabeth, who faces right.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

An American Airlines passenger says a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg — where she hadn't visited and American doesn't fly to

An American Airlines passenger said a stranger discovered her lost luggage in Hamburg even though the airline doesn't fly there and she hadn't visited Germany. Michelle and Christopher May were scheduled to fly from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London, England, on July 2, with connecting flights to New York and then Charlotte, North Carolina. British Airways operated the first two flights, and American operated the third.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Royal Mint#Uk#Commonwealth#Brits#The Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state

TORONTO (AP) — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country. Charles is now is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. “Canada has enjoyed a long history and a close friendship with His Majesty King Charles III, who has visited our country many times over the years,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.
POLITICS
TMZ.com

Prince Harry Arrives in Aberdeen as Queen Elizabeth's Death Announced

Prince Harry has officially joined the rest of The Royal Family on a grim day for all who loved Queen Elizabeth. Harry touched down earlier Thursday, and he was spotted apparently traveling solo in the backseat of a chauffeured vehicle. It had previously been reported his wife, Meghan, would be joining him on his trip to the Scottish estate, but she was not seen.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

826K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy