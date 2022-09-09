ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2022?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP®
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Do you know what the maximum possible Social Security benefit is? If you said $2,000, $3,000, or even $4,000 per month, you'd be wrong. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel breaks down what the maximum Social Security benefit is in 2022 and what it means to you.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Linus Retirement#Retirement Savings#Retirement Income#Linus Investment#Linus Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Americans#Cfp
