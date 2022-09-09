ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, TX

KBTX.com

Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

The Local fall market is back at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local is back at the Lake Walk at Traditions, kicking off a 12-week-long fall market. This will have local vendors with trinkets, food, plants and more. The Local will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through November. Residents were excited the check...
BRYAN, TX
beltonjournal.com

The Annual 2022 Bell County Senior Expo

The Annual 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell. County Expo Center on Tuesday, September 27th, from 8:30 a.m. to 12. p.m. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s theme is “Under. the Sea”. The Senior Expo is designed...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

B/CS Chamber of Commerce prepares for Lobsterfest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its main fundraiser of the year. President and CEO Glen Brewer joined News 3 at Noon on Monday, Sept. 12 to talk about Lobsterfest and the Golf Classic. Lobsterfest is Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 to...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

It’s library card sign-up month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is library card sign-up month. Bryan College Station Library System Director Bea Saba joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with details on how to get a card. Local residents can stop by the library to get a free library card which allows...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

HEB offering debit card for higher savings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - HEB is now offering a debit card that gives customers 5% cash back on qualifying store brand products. Brands like Hill country fare, Meal simple, and Field & future are all included. The card will work for in-store curbside or home delivery. Customers can link the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Shiro man celebrates 105th Birthday with family and friends

SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - Booker Paulhill celebrated a special milestone with his family and friends. Paulhill turned 105 years old on Friday and had a party at his home. “The Willing Workers” performed some of Paulhill’s favorite songs at the party and guests enjoyed food, birthday cake and had a chance to visit with the birthday boy. Paulhill says he didn’t think he would live this long but he’s very fortunate to celebrate this day with people that care about him.
SHIRO, TX
KBTX.com

Strawberries and slime: At-home science experiments

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M biochemistry professor Jean-Philippe Pellois joined The Three to teach us how to extract DNA from strawberries. This experiment is just one example of how parents can keep their kids’ entertained at home without the use of a screen. All you need for this...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out. On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies. The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns

THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Classes have been canceled at schools in Thorndale ISD following safety concerns. Superintendent Adam Ivy shared a letter with school families and staff early Wednesday morning describing some threats that had been made against the district. Here’s the letter he shared:. Dear parents, students and...
THORNDALE, TX
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?

From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
SALADO, TX
KBTX.com

Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have extinguished a grass fire that was burning Monday afternoon in Burleson County in the area of FM 60 and FM 50. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department was providing updates here on the department’s Facebook page. Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Announce Dates for Fall Games

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the team’s fall schedule on Tuesday. The Aggies host McLennan Community College at Davis Diamond on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. and Houston at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Texas A&M’s third and final game of the fall will take place at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

