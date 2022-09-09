Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
KBTX.com
The Local fall market is back at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Local is back at the Lake Walk at Traditions, kicking off a 12-week-long fall market. This will have local vendors with trinkets, food, plants and more. The Local will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through November. Residents were excited the check...
beltonjournal.com
The Annual 2022 Bell County Senior Expo
The Annual 2022 Bell County Senior Expo will be held at the Bell. County Expo Center on Tuesday, September 27th, from 8:30 a.m. to 12. p.m. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s theme is “Under. the Sea”. The Senior Expo is designed...
KBTX.com
B/CS Chamber of Commerce prepares for Lobsterfest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its main fundraiser of the year. President and CEO Glen Brewer joined News 3 at Noon on Monday, Sept. 12 to talk about Lobsterfest and the Golf Classic. Lobsterfest is Friday, Sept. 16 from 7 to...
KBTX.com
It’s library card sign-up month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is library card sign-up month. Bryan College Station Library System Director Bea Saba joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with details on how to get a card. Local residents can stop by the library to get a free library card which allows...
KBTX.com
Community honors lives lost on 9/11 with a tribute ceremony at Veterans Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A special ceremony was held Sunday evening to commemorate the lives lost on the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attack on America. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial War on Terror site at the Veterans Park in College Station.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
KBTX.com
HEB offering debit card for higher savings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - HEB is now offering a debit card that gives customers 5% cash back on qualifying store brand products. Brands like Hill country fare, Meal simple, and Field & future are all included. The card will work for in-store curbside or home delivery. Customers can link the...
KBTX.com
Shiro man celebrates 105th Birthday with family and friends
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) - Booker Paulhill celebrated a special milestone with his family and friends. Paulhill turned 105 years old on Friday and had a party at his home. “The Willing Workers” performed some of Paulhill’s favorite songs at the party and guests enjoyed food, birthday cake and had a chance to visit with the birthday boy. Paulhill says he didn’t think he would live this long but he’s very fortunate to celebrate this day with people that care about him.
KBTX.com
Strawberries and slime: At-home science experiments
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M biochemistry professor Jean-Philippe Pellois joined The Three to teach us how to extract DNA from strawberries. This experiment is just one example of how parents can keep their kids’ entertained at home without the use of a screen. All you need for this...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out. On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies. The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD leaders postpone zoning hearing appearance before the Bryan City Council
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Leaders with the Bryan Independent School District were scheduled to go before the Bryan City Council Tuesday but that didn’t happen. Shortly before that meeting was scheduled to take place Bryan ISD withdrew its request to go before the council. The meeting is all a part...
KBTX.com
Thorndale ISD classes canceled Wednesday following safety concerns
THORNDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Classes have been canceled at schools in Thorndale ISD following safety concerns. Superintendent Adam Ivy shared a letter with school families and staff early Wednesday morning describing some threats that had been made against the district. Here’s the letter he shared:. Dear parents, students and...
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: With abundant rains, why are our lakes low?
From my home nestled between Salado and Harker Heights, I can physically view Stillhouse Hollow Lake. During the week of Aug. 14, my rain gauge caught a full two inches of rain. The following week, another half-inch was added. Then, on Aug. 29, the area between Salado and Fort Hood received between three and five inches of rain, causing minor flooding.
KBTX.com
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
KBTX.com
Callaway-Jones in Bryan offering opportunity to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a local funeral home is offering Bryan-College Station a way to offer their condolences. Residents who want to pay their respects to the royal family can sign a register book at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center at 3001 S. College Ave. in Bryan.
KBTX.com
Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have extinguished a grass fire that was burning Monday afternoon in Burleson County in the area of FM 60 and FM 50. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department was providing updates here on the department’s Facebook page. Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD staff member the first client of high school cosmetology student
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A Bryan ISD staff member stepped up to be one cosmetology student’s first client to show faith, trust, and inspire them to achieve success. Bryan ISD Career and Technical Education Program Specialist Parker Knutson was Bryan High junior Danna Martinez’s first client. Martinez gave Knutson...
KBTX.com
Aggies Announce Dates for Fall Games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the team’s fall schedule on Tuesday. The Aggies host McLennan Community College at Davis Diamond on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. and Houston at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Texas A&M’s third and final game of the fall will take place at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
KBTX.com
Albers Aerospace pledges $2.25 million support for A&M student veteran success
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Albers Aerospace has pledged an endowed gift of $2.25 million through the Texas A&M Foundation to establish the Albers Aerospace Veterans Excellence Endowment Fund supporting the Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center (VRSC) at Texas A&M University. This is the third principal...
