Eyewitness News
Silver Alert issued for missing Meriden teen
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 16-year-old boy from Meriden. According to state police, Donovan Vumback was last seen on Monday. They described him as having brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. Donovan was last seen...
Suspect arrested for Newington burglary
Police said the incident occurred December 17, 2021. Police said burglary tools belonging to the Town of Newington, including chainsaws, backpack blowers, pole trimmers and other tools valued at more than $8,000.000 were missing.
Eyewitness News
Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown. She has still not been found and the family is asking for help. Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.
Eyewitness News
Waterford police search for robbery suspect
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Waterford police are searching for a person who robbed a jewelry store. Authorities said it happened on September 5 at the Crystal Mall. The suspect stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry, said police. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waterford...
East Hartford teen admits role in Subway robbery, police say
An East Hartford teenager has admitted involvement in the March 24 armed robbery of the Subway sandwich shop at Main Street and Burnside Avenue, police say. DEFENDANT: Tanjay Kevin Walsh, 19, who has his address listed as an apartment at 229 Ellington Road in East Hartford. FELONY CHARGES: First-degree robbery,...
Arrest Made In Plymouth Road Rage Incident Involving 'Bright Orange' Truck
A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver while a 9-year-old relative was in his pickup truck during a road rage incident. Litchfield County resident Floyd Morey, age 43, of Plymouth, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 10, for the June incident in...
Waterbury Homicide claims 26-year old male
He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 11:03 AM. After an investigation, police believe the victim was shot in the parking lot at the Colonial Grocer, on Colonial Avenue. This is Waterbury’s 12th homicide.
Man dies in scooter crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a scooter crash Monday night in Meriden. Officers responded to South Colony Street around 7:40 p.m. and found two people providing emergency care to a 48-year-old man. The man was taken to the MidState Medical Center, where he later died. Meriden police said he was traveling north […]
Bristol Press
Bristol police arrest suspect who broke into home, entered girl's bedroom
BRISTOL – Police on Tuesday charged a juvenile male with breaking into an Ivy Drive home and entering the room of a girl who lived there. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified because of his age, faces charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.
NBC Connecticut
Colchester Man Killed in Crash
A Colchester man has died after a crash Tuesday night. State police said Gabriel Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Colchester, was driving a Chevy Impala on Route 354 just after 10 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a tree. Rodriguez was brought to Backus Hospital, where he was...
2 charged after troopers find 148 packages of drugs during Hartford traffic stop
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A trooper arrested two people this week after 148 packages of drugs were found during a traffic stop near Hartford, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut State Police. A trooper pulled over a van after it sped past an unmarked cruiser at about 10 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 91, […]
Gunfire exchanged during car chase in Bristol, CT
Police in Bristol Connecticut are investigating multiple shooting incidents.
NBC New York
3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops
Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
Shots fired incidents lead to car chase: Bristol police
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating numerous crime scenes after several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired Monday night in multiple locations in Bristol. Bristol police said they received multiple 911 calls that reported shots being fired in the vicinity of King Street and Broad Street. Police said moments later, they received additional calls […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Men Injured During Robbery at Farmington Home: PD
Two men were injured during a robbery at a home in Farmington early Tuesday morning. Police were called a home on Waterville Road around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of two men who needed help. When police arrived, they said they found the men who told them that they...
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigate Untimely Death in West Hartford
Police are investigating an untimely death on Prospect Avenue in West Hartford. Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Prospect Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said there's no threat to the public and it's an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-570-8870. No...
Vernon woman convicted of burglary but not vehicle theft
The woman who was shown in a vivid surveillance photo holding hands with a man in the Glastonbury Home Depot shortly before the theft of a running vehicle in the store’s parking lot wasn’t convicted in that case. But Michelle Rivera, 35, who has listed an address on...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Treyanna Bell, 18, of 30 Marboy Dr., Plantsville, was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Sandra Lee Cossette, 58, of 562 Main St., was charged Sept. 2 with second degree failure to appear and three counts of first degree failure to appear;. Michelle Emily Jackman, 18, of 57...
Police: Man broke into South Windsor home
SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
