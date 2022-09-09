ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, CT

Eyewitness News

Silver Alert issued for missing Meriden teen

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 16-year-old boy from Meriden. According to state police, Donovan Vumback was last seen on Monday. They described him as having brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′8″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. Donovan was last seen...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Meriden police seek ‘endangered runaway’ teen

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenage girl whom police described as an “endangered runaway” is being sought. According to state police, 14-year-old Laila Chapman was last seen on Sunday. They issued a Silver Alert. Troopers described her as standing 5′2″ tall and weighing 90 pounds. She has brown...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver alert issued for missing teen, Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A silver alert was issued on Wednesday for Hailey Hollister, 16, of Middletown. She has still not been found and the family is asking for help. Hailey is a 16-year-old white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5′4″ and 170 pounds.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Plainville, CT
Plainville, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterford police search for robbery suspect

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Waterford police are searching for a person who robbed a jewelry store. Authorities said it happened on September 5 at the Crystal Mall. The suspect stole more than $10,000 worth of jewelry, said police. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Waterford...
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Man dies in scooter crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a scooter crash Monday night in Meriden. Officers responded to South Colony Street around 7:40 p.m. and found two people providing emergency care to a 48-year-old man. The man was taken to the MidState Medical Center, where he later died. Meriden police said he was traveling north […]
MERIDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police arrest suspect who broke into home, entered girl's bedroom

BRISTOL – Police on Tuesday charged a juvenile male with breaking into an Ivy Drive home and entering the room of a girl who lived there. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified because of his age, faces charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor and disorderly conduct.
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Colchester Man Killed in Crash

A Colchester man has died after a crash Tuesday night. State police said Gabriel Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Colchester, was driving a Chevy Impala on Route 354 just after 10 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a tree. Rodriguez was brought to Backus Hospital, where he was...
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC New York

3 Shot in Drive-by on I-95 in Connecticut; Highway Teeming With Cops

Three people were wounded in a bizarre drive-by shooting on Interstate 95 in Connecticut early Wednesday, triggering a sprawling law enforcement investigation and shutting down the highway for hours, authorities say. According to the preliminary investigation, cops in Darien contacted State Police just before 4 a.m. to report a vehicle...
DARIEN, CT
WTNH

Shots fired incidents lead to car chase: Bristol police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating numerous crime scenes after several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired Monday night in multiple locations in Bristol. Bristol police said they received multiple 911 calls that reported shots being fired in the vicinity of King Street and Broad Street. Police said moments later, they received additional calls […]
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Men Injured During Robbery at Farmington Home: PD

Two men were injured during a robbery at a home in Farmington early Tuesday morning. Police were called a home on Waterville Road around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of two men who needed help. When police arrived, they said they found the men who told them that they...
FARMINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigate Untimely Death in West Hartford

Police are investigating an untimely death on Prospect Avenue in West Hartford. Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Prospect Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said there's no threat to the public and it's an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 860-570-8870. No...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Treyanna Bell, 18, of 30 Marboy Dr., Plantsville, was charged Sept. 2 with second degree criminal trespass. Sandra Lee Cossette, 58, of 562 Main St., was charged Sept. 2 with second degree failure to appear and three counts of first degree failure to appear;. Michelle Emily Jackman, 18, of 57...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Man broke into South Windsor home

SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a Manchester man Sunday with breaking into a home after the resident saw him in her backyard. The resident of the home on Troy Road told police that she saw Andre Cancel, 36, talking on the phone in her backyard, saying to someone that he thought that the “house was abandoned.”
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

