New Britain Herald
Welcome to My World Autism Support Group holding informational meeting in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group will be hosting an informative meeting this coming Monday for parents. “They switched up the IEP’s (Individualized Education Program) this year in the school systems; they have a lot of different things for your children that are going to be coming up that you’re probably not going to recognize,” said Stephen Arasimowicz, co-founder.
Register Citizen
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
New Britain Herald
Ethnic diversity in New Britain among highest in nation
NEW BRITAIN – Ethnic diversity in this city is among the highest in the country, according to a recent study. Financial website WalletHub published “2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities in the U.S.” Sept. 7, ranking New Britain 35th overall. The city ranked 10th most...
New Britain Herald
Jonathan A. Henry
Jonathan A. Henry, 65, of New Britain, passed away Tuesday, (Sept. 6, 2022) at Hartford Hospital. A native and lifelong New Britain resident, he was son of Mildred (Kennedy) Henry-Huyghue of New Britain and the late Anderson J. Henry, Sr. A graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1974,...
New Britain Herald
Berlin Senior Center holding first-ever open house
BERLIN – Even those who have yet to reach their golden years are invited to come and see all there is to look forward to at the Berlin Senior Center’s first-ever open house. The event is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12...
New Britain Herald
'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall
WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
New Britain Herald
Richard L. Valenti
Richard L. Valenti, 89, of New Britain, beloved husband of the late Ruth (Lange) Valenti, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Gasper Paul Valenti and Anna (Zotter) Valenti. Richard was a US Army veteran, who served during the Korean War.
New Britain Herald
No determination made on future of New Britain home where mercury exposure occurred
NEW BRITAIN – State officials are still trying to determine what to do with a New Britain home where a mercury exposure landed two children in the hospital last month. A spokesperson for DEEP said state officials were at the home last week. What needs to be determined is if the home, at 76 Hatch St., can be decontaminated. If not, the structure could be torn down altogether.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Public Library hosting event on investigating your home's history
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Public Library will host Investigating Your Home’s History, a hybrid virtual/in person series this Wednesday and next Wednesday at 6 p.m. “Have you ever wondered about the history of your home?” The New Britain Public Library asks. “Now’s your chance to learn more.”
New Britain Herald
'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns
BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
New Britain Herald
Elizabeth Oshana
Elizabeth Oshana, 99, of Farmington, passed peacefully on Sept. 11, 2022 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation in Portland. Elizabeth was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 17, 1922. She was employed by the New York Shipyard in Camden, NJ during WWII. Elizabeth met her late husband, Nicholas and eventually married and...
NBC Connecticut
Dept. of Children and Families Recruiting Nurses to Work at Solnit Children's Center
The Department of Children and Families is “Calling All Nurses.”. The state is looking to hire nurses at the Albert J. Solnit Children’s Center. The psychiatric facilities run by DCF provide in-patient long-term care for children with severe mental illness or behavioral problems. Hospital leadership said more nursing...
New Britain Herald
Three Berlin High School seniors earn national academic honors
BERLIN – Three Berlin High School seniors earned academic honors from College Board’s National Recognition Program. Noah Arce-Caliskan, Dominic Mongillo and Jameson Urrunaga are recipients of the National Hispanic Recognition Award. “We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their...
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Register Citizen
River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Why you should take college courses in high school
Over the past few years, more and more students have been taking AP classes. AP, which stands for Advanced Placement, are college-level courses that introduce students to the type of work they will get in college. The classes may be rigorous and difficult, but you should definitely take them. In...
NHPR
Hartford schools bring in 16 teachers from Puerto Rico, but islanders fear 'brain drain'
Back in April, Marcos Gabriel Valentin-Ortiz wanted to get a sense of what Hartford looked like. "In Puerto Rico, I didn't see many opportunities and possibilities to progress,” Valentin-Ortiz said. “After eight years with the same salary, I was beginning to feel a little bit frustrated." After an...
wshu.org
Police say number of gun 'switches' are on the rise in Connecticut
Switches that can transform semi-automatic guns into machine guns in a matter of minutes are appearing throughout Connecticut. These fingernail-sized devices, commonly known as Glock "switches" but also referred to as "auto sears," are easy to attach to common pistols. Once attached, this device can convert a single-bullet firing weapon into one that can fire all of its magazine until the trigger is lifted.
New Britain Herald
Meet-and-greet set with new executive director of New Britain Downtown District
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Board of Commissioners is hosting a welcome reception meet-and-greet Wednesday with the new executive director of the New Britain Downtown District, Nicole Bosco. “A lot of people know her face, they just didn’t know her name is Nicole Bosco,” said Adrian Elliott, with...
