Baton Rouge, LA

Mike the Tiger VII turns 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s beloved Bengal tiger is another year older. The university announced Mike the Tiger VII turned 6 on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Mike VII celebrated his big day with a meal from his caregivers, according to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
Southern hits road to start SWAC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are moving on to the start of conference play with a road trip to play Texas Southern in Arlington, Texas. If there is one positive that Southern took away from its blowout loss to LSU, it’s the play of the offensive line. The Jags ran for just over 200 yards against the Tigers. The big boys up front also kept quarterback BeSean McCray off the ground for most of the second half.
John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long absence from the field due to academic reasons, John Emery, Jr. will return this Saturday for LSU. Emery’s suspension lasted 15 games. “Yeah, we’re excited about getting John back certainly. I’m excited for him. It’s been a long run for John in terms of getting a chance to get out and play for LSU. He’s worked hard to get back into this position, and now he gets an opportunity,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.
Businesses prepare for the rush of game day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As sports fans get ready for a busy game day, businesses are getting ready for big crowds. The Printing Source is a custom printing shop in Baton Rouge, taking order after order. “Busy, phone ringing off the hook, people in and out throughout the day....
New downtown BR developments discussed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders announced new developments in downtown Baton Rouge during a meeting on Tuesday, September 13. The Spanishtown neighborhood has received a $13,500 grant for a survey to address walking and biking routes in the area. There were also discussions about the Raising Cane’s River Center....
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
Beautiful weather on tap for the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our first taste of fall has arrived in the wake of a cold front that moved through late Monday. The most noticeable impact will be cooler morning lows over the next several days, but we’ll also enjoy lower humidity and a run of mainly dry weather through the end of the workweek.
Enjoy the comfortable weather while it lasts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are enjoying a late summer reprieve from the heat and humidity. Unfortunately, it won’t last long. Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80°s. Early morning starts will be where the really enjoyable “feel” will occur. Temperatures could bottom out in the upper 50°s in a few locations Wednesday morning. Everyone else will dip into the low 60°s.
Tanger Outlets celebrates schools in the area with TangerKids Day

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Tanger Outlets Gonzales is hosting its first-ever community event on Wednesday, Sept. 14. On TangerKids Day, schools in the area will be chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients. TangerKids Grants support the education and future of local youth by funding programs designed to enhance...
City of Walker hosting benefit car show

Walker, La. (WAFB) - The City of Walker is hosting a benefit car show during its swamp pop Saturday portion of fall festival on October 1, reportedly. Cars, jeeps, and bikes are able to participate in the show with an $20 entry fee. All car show proceeds will go to Walker’s animal shelter and the Rescue.Rehome.Repeat, officials say.
