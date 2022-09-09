ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox46.com

Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
STATESVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:21 p.m. on September 13 in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane. First responders found a man, identified as 64-year-old Timothy […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

High Point man charged in 3 indecent exposure incidents in Thomasville: police

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department. On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community’s assistance, via a Facebook post, in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure. On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Cases#Crime#Min#Statesville Record
WCNC

Man shot, killed in Gastonia, county police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police say they're investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening. In a news release shared later in the night on Tuesday, the department said they responded to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:20 p.m. Officers found 64-year-old Timothy Howard Davis suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and police said he died despite life-saving measures.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Man stabbed several times in Winston-Salem on Junia Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was stabbed in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers initially responded to a reported stabbing at Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old Winston-Salem man suffering from several stab wounds. Officers began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 stabbed multiple times in Thomasville, taken to hospital, deputies say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed multiple times in Thomasville on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies responded to Stonehenge Place when they were told about a stabbing. Arriving deputies identified the assailant as 26-year-old Eric Dustin Hester and arrested him. The victim, […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WBTV

Suspects wanted for stealing 24 guns in Caldwell County

Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 6 minutes...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy