Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 13th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, September 13th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
fox46.com
Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:21 p.m. on September 13 in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane. First responders found a man, identified as 64-year-old Timothy […]
High Point man charged in 3 indecent exposure incidents in Thomasville: police
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point Man is facing numerous charges related to indecent exposure incidents, according to the Thomasville Police Department. On Tuesday, Thomasville police requested the community’s assistance, via a Facebook post, in locating the suspect in several incidents of indecent exposure. On Wednesday, Thomasville police announced on Facebook that they had […]
Man shot, killed in Gastonia, county police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police say they're investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening. In a news release shared later in the night on Tuesday, the department said they responded to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:20 p.m. Officers found 64-year-old Timothy Howard Davis suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and police said he died despite life-saving measures.
17-year-old Main Street Academy student found dead in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The body of a teenage boy was discovered Tuesday night in Winston-Salem. Police said they are investigating the boy's death as a homicide. Winston-Salem police responded to reports of a body in a grassy area in the 1200 block of East 29th Street around 11 p.m.
1 person injured in Burke County stabbing: Sheriff
The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 210 Childers Street in Connelly Springs.
Hearing set for Tuesday after SRO sued for handcuffing 7-year-old with autism
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A mother and her son will learn Tuesday whether a judge will approve a settlement over how a school resource officer treated her son. It’s a new step in a long-awaited court battle after an incident in 2018 at Pressly School in Statesville. In 2020,...
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
Randolph County man charged with 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with indecent liberties in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got information about a sex offense and began an investigation. A warrant was issued for Rodney Craig Jones Jr. on Sept. 8 for two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child. The next day, […]
Teen boy used stolen gun in NC shooting death of 10-year-old girl, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After the tragic shooting death of a 10-year-old girl last week, questions still remain about how a 14-year-old boy got the gun used. Laelani Jeffries was shot and killed Thursday in Reidsville. Her 14-year-old cousin has been charged with first-degree murder. Police are investigating the shooting. While they have not determined […]
WCNC
Attorneys call for state investigation into Cabarrus County 'ticket-fixing arrangement'
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — An estimated 20 defense attorneys are expected to file a "notice of concern" with the North Carolina State Bar and state investigative agencies this week after WCNC Charlotte uncovered unequal justice at the Cabarrus County Courthouse. WCNC Charlotte's Nate Morabito obtained a preliminary draft lawyers...
North Carolina ‘nuisance’ home receives final judgment; could be confiscated
The home is located on the 500 block of Oak Street Southwest near Hibriten Drive Southwest.
Man stabbed several times in Winston-Salem on Junia Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was stabbed in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers initially responded to a reported stabbing at Waughtown Street around 8:31 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 39-year-old Winston-Salem man suffering from several stab wounds. Officers began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. […]
1 stabbed multiple times in Thomasville, taken to hospital, deputies say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed multiple times in Thomasville on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies responded to Stonehenge Place when they were told about a stabbing. Arriving deputies identified the assailant as 26-year-old Eric Dustin Hester and arrested him. The victim, […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Drugs, guns, ammo seized as 2 arrested in Alexander County; Newton woman jailed after car chase
A Taylorsville man and a Statesville man were arrested on drug charges in Alexander County on Thursday. Alexander County deputies seized approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine during a search of a home in the Ellendale community. Tanner Parks McAlpin, 31, of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with possession of firearm...
WBTV
Charlotte police warn that stolen guns could be involved in violent crimes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are wanted in Lenoir for stealing 23 firearms from E-Bay and Gun-Too. Lenoir police said this appears to be a random crime. The two men are seen on surveillance video smashing through the front door of Guns Too and grabbing what they could before running for it.
Man charged with murder after Charlotte DJ killed by stray bullet in March shootout, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Charlotte DJ that happened on March 5, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced on Tuesday. James Freiberg, 48, was shot and killed after he was struck by a stray bullet in a shootout at an apartment complex on Hillgrove Lane off Steele Creek Road.
WBTV
Suspects wanted for stealing 24 guns in Caldwell County
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. A WBTV Investigation on the failed Panthers-Rock Hill practice facility and headquarters raises questions about whether the project was doomed from the start. The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start. Updated: 6 minutes...
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Charged For Trafficking Drugs After Traffic Stop In Lincoln County, Deputies Say
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Hickory woman faces charges after a traffic stop conducted in Lincoln County revealed she was traveling with over 266 grams of crystal methamphetamine and three firearms. On September 10th, officers stopped the woman on Highway 27 West near West Winds Road. During the stop, a...
