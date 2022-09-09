CVS Health Hometown Fund: Making an Impact on Health in Local Communities Through Strategic Nonprofit Partnerships

Read full article on original website
Health Headlines: Possible side effects of updated COVID booster
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, News 8 addresses the new COVID boosters that will soon be going into people’s arms. So many of us are asking ourselves, what kind of side effects are doctors seeing?. And following a state of emergency declared in New York over...
Former CT senator John McKinney discusses new gubernatorial poll results
(WTNH) – The results are in, and right now, Gov. Ned Lamont leads Republican Bob Stefanowski by more than 10 points in the race for governor, according to a new survey by WTNH / The Hill / Emerson College Polling. Former Republican Connecticut state senator John P. McKinney joins...
Broadway performer to take the stage at Conn. VOICE Honors Gala
(WTNH) – The Connecticut VOICE Honors Gala is an evening designed to pay tribute to the individuals, organizations, and companies who commit themselves to inclusion and advocacy within the LGBTQ+ communities. The celebration itself is expected to be a spectacle, a night filled with incredible performances. One of the...
When will Connecticut see the fall foliage?
Conn. (WTNH) — You might be waiting longer to see the leaves change colors this year. Across the United States, the seasonal shift might be behind schedule. According to the Smoky Mountain fall foliage prediction map Connecticut’s peak will hit sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. However,...
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER (AP) — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
Music in CT: Styx, Alice Cooper to take the stage
Conn. (WTNH) — This week is all about rock & roll as the legends of Styx and Alice Cooper take the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of artists rockin’ out across the state this week below:. Monday, September 12 — Sunday, September 18. Outlaw Festival...
