Pickup truck crashes into Menifee backyard, ends up in pool

Maybe the driver was trying to cool off, or the pickup truck was overheating, but either way, driving it into a Menifee pool was probably just a touch too much.

Menifee police posted images of a white pickup truck sunk nearly to the top of its windshield in a pool Thursday. They noted the driver was able to get out of the truck and swim to safety, and no one was hurt in the collision.

"Our officers had a tough time taking the collision measurements at the bottom of the pool," the Facebook post joked.

The state has been mired in a record heat wave and heat records have been falling since last week.

"We know it's been hot for too long, but if you need to cool off or your truck overheats, we don't recommend driving it into a pool!" the post said.