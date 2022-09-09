ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Pickup truck crashes into Menifee backyard, ends up in pool

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 9 AM Edition) 02:04

Maybe the driver was trying to cool off, or the pickup truck was overheating, but either way, driving it into a Menifee pool was probably just a touch too much.

Menifee police posted images of a white pickup truck sunk nearly to the top of its windshield in a pool Thursday. They noted the driver was able to get out of the truck and swim to safety, and no one was hurt in the collision.

"Our officers had a tough time taking the collision measurements at the bottom of the pool," the Facebook post joked.

The state has been mired in a record heat wave and heat records have been falling since last week.

"We know it's been hot for too long, but if you need to cool off or your truck overheats, we don't recommend driving it into a pool!" the post said.

FireRescue1

Burglars target evacuated Calif. homes, including one belonging to former firefighter

HEMET, Calif. — Homes in Hemet that were under evacuation orders for the Fairview Fire have been targeted by burglars, according to authorities. On Sunday, three people were arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a home in the area under evacuation orders, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said. The three suspects were all Hemet residents: Deven Hooker, 31; John Blackwood, 42; and Michael Edward Serrano, 50.
HEMET, CA
NBC San Diego

Watch: See a Helicopter Pilot's View of the Fairview Fire at Night

Firefighters attacking California's largest wildfire of the year provided a striking view of the fire from a water-dropping helicopter during a night-time run. Glowing instrument panels and the pilot's view of the Fairview Fire can be seen in the video posted Sunday by CAL FIRE. At first, the brush fire appears as an orange glow in the distance before the switched to night-flying technology in preparation for a water drop.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside

Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

10 acres of cardboard burn in fire at Riverside-area business

Ten acres of cardboard and outside storage have burned in a fire at a Riverside-area business Monday afternoon, officials said. The blaze was reported about 1:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire, dubbed the Opportunity incident, was soon upgraded to a five-alarm blaze and […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

PHOTOS: 2022 Fairview wildfire

The Fairview fire erupted outside of Hemet, California on Sept. 5, 2022. The blaze quickly grew to 28,000 acres and evacuation orders were made for the families soon to be surrounded by the fast-moving fire. On Sept. 8, 2022, Rick and Dawnie Roberts were one of the families affected by the Fairview fire. They mounted a defense with their sprinkler system, hosing down their roof and preparing an additional water truck. Thanks to these precautions, the help of the Ventura County Fire Department and many drops of water from the air support, their home was safe from the fire by sunset.
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Caught on video: San Bernardino officers rescue mother, 2 children from flash floods

Dramatic body cam video shows the scary moments San Bernardino police officers rescued a mother and her two children from a flash flood last weekend.The footage was released Tuesday by San Bernardino police, but the rescue took place Sunday, when heavy rain inundated parts of the Inland Empire."Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn't stop them from jumping into action and saving lives," San Bernardino police tweeted.The water wasn't deep, but the current was very strong and the family would have lost their footing and gotten swept away if the officers weren't there to help them. Another officer was seen holding a child, as his fellow officers held on to him and helped him past the fast-moving water.Kay, a hurricane that weakened into a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of California, brought heavy rain, mudslides and debris flows to Southern California, especially the Inland Empire.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people -- including two convicted felons -- accused of breaking into a house that was evacuated due to a wildfire near Hemet were charged today with felony burglary. John Jason Blackwood, 43, Deven Jessica Hooker, 31, and Michael Edward Serrano, 50 -- all of Hemet -- were arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff's The post Trio charged with burglarizing property in Fairview Fire evacuation zone appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Police in SoCal rescue family from flash flood

A disturbance call became a swift water rescue for police in San Bernardino on Sunday. Officers who responded to the call were in the process of speaking with a family when a flash flood unexpectedly broke out. The mother and her two children were standing in ankle-deep water when they...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bradley Rofer Dies in Bicycle Accident at Coto de Caza Drive [Coto de Caza, CA]

8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bicycle Accident near Oso Parkway. The collision took place at around 7:25 a.m., in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1999 white Ford F-150 attempted to turn left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. The truck then collided with Bradley as he rode his bike across the crosswalk. Despite wearing a helmet, the boy suffered serious injuries.
COTO DE CAZA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured In Collision With SUV At Menifee Intersection

A 60-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured when his bike collided with an SUV making a turn at a Menifee intersection, authorities said Monday. James Whiten of Menifee died following the crash Saturday at Berea and Normandy roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Sgt. Matthew Bloch said Whiten was traveling...
MENIFEE, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Fairview Fire Now 53% Contained at 28,307 Acres

Almost a full week after it first sparked, the enormous Fairview Fire burning near Hemet looks like it may finally be slowing down. The wildfire has now burned 28,307 acres, but firefighters have it 53% contained and made good progress thanks to this weekend's rainfall and lower temperatures. The huge...
HEMET, CA
L.A. Weekly

Alvaro Vasquez Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Ramon Road [Palm Springs, CA]

The crash happened on September 9th, at about 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of East Ramon Road and Calle Amigos involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to police, Vasquez was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle going west on Ramon Road. The impact of the collision left him with fatal injuries. The unidentified driver of the involved vehicle pulled over and stayed at the scene until first responders arrived.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Hemet home ransacked by burglars disguised as firefighters

A homeowner in Hemet is perplexed after a man who claimed to be a firefighter took thousands of dollars worth of goods after they evacuated the area.The suspect claimed to the homeowner, who identified himself only as Terry, that he was a firefighter and that Terry needed to evacuate. As a former firefighter himself, Terry told the suspect that he and his wife would leave their home when necessary.But after the man said that he too used to fight fires for Cal Fire, Terry let his guard down and left without locking his front door. The suspect then allegedly made his way...
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Full containment of deadly Fairview fire may be achieved Monday

Firefighters say full containment of the deadly Fairview fire in Hemet could come as close as Monday. Moisture from the remnants of Kay assisted firefighters in the firefight where the fire has scorched 28,000 acres. At last word, it was 43 percent contained. On Saturday, witnesses watched in horror as a helicopter that was assisting in the firefight spiraled down and slammed into the ground. A crew of three was onboard. It happened as the chopper was attempting to land. The chopper went down yards from the Banning Airport after experiencing a malfunction. A spokesman says all three onboard were transported to a trauma center for moderate injuries. Also on Saturday, mandatory evacuations were reduced to a warning in the Citrus View neighborhood. Federal investigators will look into what caused the crash. 
HEMET, CA
