Police provide new information on missing Waco woman
Waco police are still searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who is hard of hearing. Police said in an update that Milus may be in the San Antonio area.
news4sanantonio.com
Murder suspect held on $1M bond in double homicide at North Side lounge
SAN ANTONIO - New information has been released in the double murder of two people, including an innocent bystander, at a North Side lounge over the weekend. Hollywood Park Police confirmed that U.S. Marshals captured Darrick Davon Oliver Jr., 22, in Waco and charged him with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rose Bistro off San Pedro Avenue near Loop 1604.
KWTX
‘I just shot Steve in the face’: Deputies find implicating text messages after Bell County man killed roommate, affidavit reveals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, on a murder charge after he shot his roommate in the face with a shotgun during an argument, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Parents allowed to go into BASE to wait for Waco ISD students
Parents are being told to pick up their children at BASE at the Extraco Events Center after false reports of a shooting at Waco High School. Credit: Nicole Shearin.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Update: Parents gather at BASE after 'not credible' reports of shooting at Waco High School
Waco ISD parents gather at the BASE Extraco Events Center to be reunited with their children. Credit: Nicole Shearin.
Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’ Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke to Waco ISD Executive Director of […]
Active shooter threats made against Waco High and several other Texas schools
WHITNEY, Texas — Whitney Independent School District campuses were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to reports of a shooting at the elementary school, according to a statement from the district. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school around 4:30 p.m. The school was evacuated and secured, the...
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
65-Year-Old Ervin Daniels Died In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday in Freeston County. The officials stated that a Central Texas Man identified as [..]
KWTX
Police investigating hoax active shooter call that led to lockdown at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirm everyone is safe after Waco High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a report of a shooting inside a classroom that turned out to be part of a statewide hoax. WATCH: Waco Police & Waco ISD Joint News Conference. “There is currently...
fox44news.com
Moody PD speaks on school threats
MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
Police confirm no active shooter following 'situation' at Waco High
Waco police said they are aware of the situation but in an update police said there is no indication of an active shooter.
Trial delayed for woman accused of throwing soup in Temple restaurant employee's face
TEMPLE, Texas — The trial for a woman seen on video throwing soup in the face of an employee at a Temple restaurant was postponed for a second time. Amanda Martinez's trial was expected to start Monday, Sept. 12 but according to Bell County online records, it was postponed until December 5.
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
KWTX
DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene
WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
Killeen ISD to vote on ballistic shields for police
Killeen ISD school board members vote Tuesday on whether or not to have ballistic shields for the district's police.
KBTX.com
Missing Hearne teen hasn’t been seen since August
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old girl from Hearne hasn’t been seen since Aug. 30, according to local authorities. Tia Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Missionary Circle in Hearne, but police think she could be in the Bryan-College Station or Houston areas. Tia is 4′11″...
WacoTrib.com
Dive bar book puts Mynar's Bar on its map
A magazine writer and a photographer walk into a bar, and if that bar happens to be Mynar’s Bar in West, the punchline is a book. Mynar’s Bar, holding down the corner of Oak Street and Roberts Street in downtown West for much of a century, finds itself a stop on a 13-bar tour captured in the new book “Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State.”
