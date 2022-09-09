ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Federal judge again rejects Hinds County request to end county jail oversight

By Mina Corpuz
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vC2Is_0hp2qd3H00
U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves

For the second time this year, Hinds County officials have asked a federal judge to lessen or end court oversight of the county jail and had their request rejected.

U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves denied the county’s motion to stay its new injunction order – a scaled back version of the consent decree the county had since 2016, according to documents filed in the Southern District of Mississippi.

He said violence and constitutional violations are “current and ongoing” at the jail. Reeves also mentioned a recent court monitor report that suggests the county doesn’t intend to comply with the injunction order or the previous consent decree.

“As the United States aptly put it, the court is being ‘gas-lighted,’” Reeves wrote in a Sept. 2 order. “No more.”

Continuing remedial efforts will lead to more confrontations, delays and serious harm to people detained at the jail, he said.

Reeves put the injunction in place in April in response to the county’s request to modify the consent decree in January and after weeks of hearings in February and March. During the hearings, the county’s attorneys argued the consent decree asked too much and hindered progress.

But months later, the same attorneys have argued the new injunction “micromanages the day-to-day operations of (the jail), and is cost prohibitive,” according to court documents.

The county filed a request to stay the injunction in July pending an appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Reeves said under the new injunction, the county has greater control of the jail than it did with the previous order. But the county still needs to correct constitutional violations and meet minimum standards, he said.

In July, Reeves determined federal receivership was the only way to bring the Hinds County jail into compliance and address a number of issues.

The county pushed back against receivership during the hearings earlier in the year and in recent court filings.

Reeves is set to appoint a receiver by Nov. 1 and choose from three candidates proposed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The county and DOJ have each outlined what kind of duties and responsibilities the receiver should have, but they have yet to find a balance between setting limits and giving the receiver room to do their job, according to court documents.

“The county has shown a clear lack of urgency and competency since this action was initiated over six years ago, and there is no indication that if left to its own devices, the situation will change any time soon,” Reeves wrote in his Sept. 2 order denying a stay of the injunction.

“Detainees, who once again are persons presumed to be innocent, will continue to suffer substantial harm unless the county is held accountable,” he wrote.

We want to hear from you!

By listening more intently and understanding the people who make up Mississippi’s communities, our reporters put a human face on how policy affects everyday Mississippians. We’re listening closely to our readers to help us continue to align our work with the needs and priorities of people from all across Mississippi. Please take a few minutes to tell us what’s on your mind by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Federal judge temporarily halts Arizona police recording law

(The Center Square) – A U.S. District Court recently put a hurdle up between Arizona and its recently-enacted law about recording on-duty police officers. Judge John Tuchi of the U.S. District Court of Arizona granted an injunction against the state's law banning people from filming police officers within eight feet last week. He set a one-week deadline for those who want to speak out in favor of the law in the case.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Hinds County, MS
Government
County
Hinds County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#District Court
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 rioter turned in by 'moron' ex-girlfriend sentenced to nine months in jail

A man who participated in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol before being ratted out by his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to nine months behind bars. Richard Michetti, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding last May. In addition to the nine-month prison sentence, he will have to pay $2,000 in restitution and faces 24 months of supervised release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Judge Orders Lower Court To Resentence D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo

Maryland’s highest court ruled on Aug. 26 that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted as a juvenile in the serial sniper attacks that killed 10 people, must be resentenced in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, CNN reports. PHOTOS: Trail of Terror: The D.C. Sniper Shootings. Malvo was...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail

Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mississippi Today

With long-term Jackson water fix in mind, leaders ask the mayor: Where’s your plan?

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said Tuesday that the city has had “many, many plans” to fund repairs for its beleaguered drinking water system. But as of this week, Lumumba had not shared a comprehensive, long-term vision for improving the city’s water infrastructure system with state and federal leaders — the only ones who can pay for the needed repairs and replacements necessary to ensure safe, reliable water for the future.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Trump documents probe: US ready to appeal judge’s hold

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is preparing to appeal a judge’s decision granting the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized in a criminal investigation by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Citing national security concerns and other factors, the department...
POTUS
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Alabama death row inmate seeks new trial after claiming innocence

Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama’s death row for the murder of a sheriff's deputy, a killing he says he did not commit. Johnson’s attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to "right a grievous wrong" and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
ALABAMA STATE
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy