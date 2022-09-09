Read full article on original website
Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts
It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
LOOK: The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like Set of a TV Show
You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
Alert! Pittsfield Issues Strong Health Advisory Regarding Pontoosuc Lake
This is a heads-up for all my friends, neighbors, and fellow residents of Berkshire County. The city of Pittsfield, along with the Mayor's Office, has reached out to alert us about a public health advisory regarding Pontoosuc Lake. We're helping to spread the word. Apparently, it's that time of year...
MA Residents: Look Out For Changes When Inspecting Your Vehicle
One of my least favorite obligations in life is paying a visit to The Registry Of Motor Vehicles in Pittsfield. Granted, my first experience when moving here over three years ago is a vast improvement after what I used to go through in Connecticut (What a nightmare going to the Norwich DMV as the debacle would have me stuck there for HOURS!) In May, I have to renew BOTH my driver's license and registration, followed by another inspection by the end of July. Keep in mind that a change is coming to The Bay State's motor vehicle inspection sticker rules, as the move will correct a so-called “hack” that many statewide drivers have employed for years.
Due To A Sewage Spill, The Public Is Being Warned To Avoid The Housatonic River
First off, I apologize to my friends and neighbors here in Berkshire County. I meant to spread the word on this yesterday, but the day, as it often does, got ahead of me. Victoria, a co-worker of mine, even brought the voicemail from the Department of Public Services and Utilities to my attention.
A Beloved Berkshire County Christmas Event Returns After Being Canceled in 2021
Christmas in the Berkshires, need I say more? Berkshire County and the holidays go hand in hand. The beauty in the Berkshires intensifies each winter when you're able to look out your window and see the beautiful, white powder covering our calm Berkshire mountains. Is there anything more breathtaking?. Not...
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
There’s a Gingerbread House-Airbnb You Can Rent in the Berkshires
You don't have to be 'Hansel and Gretel' to stay at one of the more unique Airbnb structures you will ever see throughout the Berkshires. There's a property known as the Gingerbread House Tower in the Berkshires and it's a spot you truly have to see to believe!. It is...
New Poll Says Northeast Has The Best Casino Outside Of Las Vegas–Which One Is It?
Here's a question, fellow Berkshire County residents. What is it about casinos that I just absolutely love? Oh sure, there's the chance at becoming fabulously wealthy by winning tons and tons of money, but if that were the only reason, I could just visit the nearest convenience store and buy scratch ticket after scratch ticket and hope for the best.
Poll: Which Of These Pittsfield Streets Do Drivers Speed The Most On?
I live in Pittsfield's Ward 7, and the rate of speed on Pecks Rd I see sometimes is astonishing. I'm not saying I've never been guilty of it at one time or another, but holy cow... Excuses, excuses... Automobiles are getting are smoother, sometimes it's hard to really realize how...
Massachusetts State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash In The Berkshires
A tragic motorcycle accident in the town of Florida over the weekend that resulted in a fatality is being investigated by State Troopers from the Cheshire barracks. The accident happened Saturday evening. According to a social media alert from the Massachusetts State Police, Saturday evening at approximately 8:11 p.m., State...
Pittsfield Roadwork Schedule For Next Week, September 12-16
We have another group of streets in Pittsfield that are due for some roadwork next week. Yes, September rolls on...as does the 2022 Pittsfield Street Improvement Project and we've got the info you need thanks to Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales and Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Director of Administrative Services and Public Information Officer for the Mayor's Office.
How To Get Vaccines In Berkshire County For New Strain Of Omicron BA.4 & BA.5
Here is the latest info, I know this is quite a bit of info, but it is something you need to do to stay healthy. In this month of September, the CDC authorized the use of bivalent booster shots created by both Moderna and Pfizer. These updated boosters have been...
Pittsfield Police Could Use Our Help Locating Missing Teenager
All right, eagle-eye people-spotters! Gonna need your help, Berkshire County. The Pittsfield Police Department has reached out on social media asking for our help in finding a missing teenager. According to the PPD on its Facebook page, Trevin Foster, a 16-year-old Pittsfield teenager has been reported missing. Trevin is described...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Photos and Info On The Crash That Happened On The Hairpin Turn In Clarksburg
The Hairpin turn in Clarksburg/North Adams is good it seems for a couple of wrecks a year, in July there was an accident that involved two motorcycles and now an SUV went down over the embankment early Thursday morning. You have to be very careful when taking that hairpin turn,...
Is It Illegal To Flash Your Headlights To Warn Of Police In Massachusetts?
Sgt. Marc Maddalena from the Pittsfield Police Department was nice enough to join "Slater and Marjo" on Thursday morning to talk about speeding in the city. I polled the 95.9 listeners on what streets they think people speed on the most. The Poll Results:. 5. Valentine Rd. 4. Cheshire Rd.
Herberg Middle School In Pittsfield Gets National Attention After A gift Is Sent To Uvalde
Every night my husband Scott and I watch the evening news on NBC with Lester Holt. Scott noticed first, that a Pittsfield school was being mentioned in a story connected with the Uvalde, specifically, the El Progreso Memorial Library in Uvalde, Texas where they have been offering fun activities to help kids process the lives lost in the school shooting in May.
