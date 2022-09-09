ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

WBEC AM

Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts

It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

LOOK: The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like Set of a TV Show

You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
LENOX, MA
WBEC AM

MA Residents: Look Out For Changes When Inspecting Your Vehicle

One of my least favorite obligations in life is paying a visit to The Registry Of Motor Vehicles in Pittsfield. Granted, my first experience when moving here over three years ago is a vast improvement after what I used to go through in Connecticut (What a nightmare going to the Norwich DMV as the debacle would have me stuck there for HOURS!) In May, I have to renew BOTH my driver's license and registration, followed by another inspection by the end of July. Keep in mind that a change is coming to The Bay State's motor vehicle inspection sticker rules, as the move will correct a so-called “hack” that many statewide drivers have employed for years.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Business
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping

Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
WASHINGTON, MA
WBEC AM

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WBEC AM

Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad

Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Pittsfield Roadwork Schedule For Next Week, September 12-16

We have another group of streets in Pittsfield that are due for some roadwork next week. Yes, September rolls on...as does the 2022 Pittsfield Street Improvement Project and we've got the info you need thanks to Department of Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales and Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Director of Administrative Services and Public Information Officer for the Mayor's Office.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Pittsfield Police Could Use Our Help Locating Missing Teenager

All right, eagle-eye people-spotters! Gonna need your help, Berkshire County. The Pittsfield Police Department has reached out on social media asking for our help in finding a missing teenager. According to the PPD on its Facebook page, Trevin Foster, a 16-year-old Pittsfield teenager has been reported missing. Trevin is described...
PITTSFIELD, MA
